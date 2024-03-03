Sam Asghari talks about his divorce from Britney Spears; has this to say

Pop icon Britney Spears married Sam Asghari in June 2022 but parted ways with him in August 2023. Talking to People, Sam had nothing but nice things to say about Britney despite the couple divorcing in a short amount of time. (Also Read: Jack Black's killer version of Britney Spears song has fans demanding a full album of covers) Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married in 2022 and parted ways in 2023(Instagram)

What Sam said

Britney and Sam began dating in 2017 and he told the magazine that he’s nothing but ‘grateful for the relationship’ despite being the one to file for divorce, stating that he holds no ill will. He was quoted saying, “It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on. I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point, they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food — so I never understood when people part ways, they talk badly about each other. That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”

Britney’s new memoir

In November last year, there were rumours that Britney was planning on releasing a memory based on her divorce from Sam. A source told US Weekly that the singer is not looking to ‘take Sam down,’ but ‘just talk about what went wrong.’ “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!” Spears wrote on Instagram post her split from Sam, adding, “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!”

