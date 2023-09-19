‘I’m Instagram famous’: Epic flight meltdown of Forida influencer Morgan Osman who ‘dated’ Sam Asghari goes viral

A video showing influencer Morgan Osman’s bizarre meltdown on a flight has gone viral. Morgan, who claimed to have dated Britney Spears’ husband Sam Ashgari after their divorce announcement, was heard boasting that she is “Instagram famous” in the video. A video showing influencer Morgan Osman’s bizarre meltdown on a flight has gone viral (@EdKrassen/X)

Morgan, 35, who appeared on Oxygen’s The Bad Girls Club and VHI’s fashion series Miami Monkey, has confirmed to New York Post that it is indeed her in the video. “Yes it’s me,” she said. The video shows Morgan in the midst of an argument with a passenger, who is not visible on screen, aboard an unspecified American Airlines flight.

“Call me a b–h again,” the Miami, Florida, native can be heard saying. “I did nothing wrong,” she adds, following which the passenger she was arguing with asks her to “shut up.” Morgan tells the flyer to “shut the f–k up” instead.

As Morgan walks away, she notices the passenger filming her. “Film me, I’m Instagram famous, you f–king bum,” she tells the person. As onlookers burst into laughter, she tells them to “shut the f–k up.”

Morgan Osman claimed she dated Sam Asghari, fuelling infidelity rumours

After news of Britney and Sam’s split surfaced, Morgan claimed that she had been seeing Sam while he was dating the singer. This prompted fans to speculate that infidelity may have been involved in Sam and Britney’s relationship. Morgan even posted a photo of herself kissing Sam, but quickly deleted it.

Sam recently filed for divorce from Britney. A divorce petition that was recently filed cited "irreconcilable differences" between Sam, 29, and Britney, 41, according to the BBC. The two got engaged in September 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022.

Morgan’s tantrum reminded social media ofTiffany Gomas, the now-famous passenger who was filmed having a meltdown after seeing a fellow passenger on a flight, who she believed was “not real.” The incident took place aboard a flight out of Dallas, Texas in July. An argument with a relative over airpods led to the incident. Coincidentally, Tiffany’s tantrum also took place during an American Airlines flight.