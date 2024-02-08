Britney Spears shares she once ‘made out’ with Ben Affleck, but 'honestly forgot about it'

Britney Spears has revealed a witty secret from her past that she left out of her explosive 2023 memoir: she once locked lips with Ben Affleck. Britney Spears reveals secret make out with Ben Affleck in deleted Instagram post (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The pop icon shared this juicy tidbit on a since-deleted Instagram post on Wednesday, Feb 7, along with an old photo of her, the Hypnotic star, and songwriter Diane Warren.

“Cool pic of me and Ben Affleck and Diana Warren years ago,” she captioned the post.

“He’s such an amazing actor,” she gushed, before spilling the beans, “Did I fail to mention I made out with Ben that night … I honestly forgot … damn that’s crazy !!!

“Wish I could tell you guys the story that happened before that !!!” she teased.

“Oh dear, I'm just being a gossip girl !!! Psss I actually forgot !!”

The exact date of the alleged kiss is unknown, but a lot has happened in both stars’ lives since then.

Why did Spears take down the post?

The Pop-icon took down the post hours after posting. She didn't reveal the exact cause behind it, nor did Affleck.

Affleck is happily married to Jennifer Lopez, while Spears tied the knot with dancer Sam Asghari in 2022, only to split up a year later.

Spears’ memoir, The Woman in Me, did not include the Affleck episode, but it did contain a lot of details about her tumultuous relationship with Justin Timberlake, and some harsh accusations about his role in their breakup.

However, in late January, Spears seemed to have a change of heart and complimented Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish’ on Instagram, writing, “I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book … If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry.”

Timberlake, on the other hand, appeared to throw shade at his former flame during his New York City concert a few days later, when he said, “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f***ing nobody.”

Spears did not take his words lightly, though.

“Someone told me someone was talking sh** about me on the streets,” she wrote on Instagram on Feb 1, possibly referring to Timberlake’s comment.

“Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!!”