Justin Timberlake seemingly reacts to Britney Spears' apology: Here's what he said at his New York show

Days after singer Britney Spears apologised to former boyfriend-singer Justin Timberlake, he has seemingly reacted to it. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a fan account posted a video of Justin performing on stage in New York City. Britney Spears had apologised for the revelations she made about their relationship in her 2023 memoir The Woman In Me. (Also Read | Britney Spears praises Justin Timberlake’s new song Selfish, apologises 'for some things she wrote about in her book') Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake dated for several years.

Justin throws shades at Britney?

At the event held on Wednesday night, he sang Cry Me a River. As the band played the music, Justin said, "I’d like to take this opportunity to apologise to absolutely f***ing nobody.”

Fans react to Justin's remark

Reacting to the clip, a person wrote, "This kind of 'I don’t care' attitude is only cute when you’ve actually done nothing wrong." Another comment read, "He wanna have a controversial moment so bad baby you’re Justin Timberlake." "What a loser," tweeted another person.

Britney apologised recently

On Sunday, the 42-year-old singer shared a few videos of Justin's appearances on talk shows Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in an Instagram post. "I wanna apologise for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry. I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song Selfish. It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together, I laugh so hard??? (sic)" she wrote.

About Britney and Justin

Britney was 17 when she started dating Justin after they met on the Disney show The Mickey Mouse Club in 1999. They were together until 2002. Britney, in the book, published in October last year, revealed that she had an abortion while dating the former NSYNC star. She had written, "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father."

The pregnancy "was a surprise, but for me, it wasn't a tragedy," she wrote, adding she had wanted to start a family with Justin but it was just earlier than expected. Britney has two children -- Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17 -- with her first husband and dancer, Kevin Federline.

