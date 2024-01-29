Britney Spears praises Justin Timberlake’s new song Selfish, apologises 'for some things she wrote about in her book'

Days after Justin Timberlake dropped his new single Selfish, Britney Spears took to Instagram to gush over it. On Monday, Britney shared a recent video of her ex-boyfriend singing Selfish and his other songs with American TV show host Jimmy Fallon and The Roots on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Britney also spoke about her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, and 'apologised' for some of the things she wrote in her book, which grabbed headlines for all the revelations she made about herself and her relationship with ex, Justin. Also read: Britney slams Justin after Cry Me A River performance Britney Spears loves Justin Timberlake's new song Selfish. She also speaks about her book on Instagram. (File Photo/ REUTERS)

Britney Spears 'loves' Justin Timberlake’s Selfish

Britney Spears wrote in the caption of her Instagram Reels, "I wanna apologise for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song Selfish. It is so good and how come everytime I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard??? PS: Sanctified is wow too."

Justin recently debuted his new song, Sanctified. Interestingly, Britney's 2011 track Selfish recently overtook Justin's new lead single of the same name on iTunes following a push from her fans to support Britney's 13-year-old track.

What did Britney Spears say in her book?

In her memoir, one of last year's most discussed book releases, Britney made several revelations about her life and career. She also spoke about some of the most challenging aspects of her relationship with former boyfriend, Justin Timberlake. Britney and Justin dated from 1999 to 2002, and she opened up about various moments in their relationship in her memoir, including an abortion she underwent because he 'wasn't ready to have a baby'.

In an excerpt originally published by People in October 2023, she had said that the pregnancy was a 'surprise', even though she always 'expected' to start a family with Justin Timberlake. She wrote, “But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she wrote, adding, “To this day, it’s one of the most agonising things I have ever experienced in my life.” According to Britney, Justin attempted to console her after she had an abortion by playing guitar for her.

