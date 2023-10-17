Justin Timberlake is ‘highly worried’ about Britney Spears' upcoming memoir

Britney Spears' former boyfriend Justin Timberlake is worried about the release of the pop singer's upcoming memoir The Woman in Me. According to a report by Page Six, Timberlake is concerned what revelations Spears would make about their relationship in the past. The two stars had dated each other for three years and the relationship ended in 2002. Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake (File Photos)

“He’s very curious what she’ll reveal from their relationship. It’s eating at him,” a source told Page Six.

However, contrary to speculations, a source close to the publishing house claims that Spears' memoir doesn't blast anyone.

“This is Britney finally getting a chance to tell her empowering story and it’s nothing more than that,” the source told Page Six.

Notably, Spears' memoir The Woman in Me will be released on October 24. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, had acquired her memoir amid competition among several publishing houses.

The book is “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope,” a press release about it reads.

In an interaction with People, Gallery Books Senior Vice President, Jennifer Bergstrom highlighted what to expect from Spears' upcoming book.

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery. I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last,” said Bergstrom.

Meanwhile, Spears is dealing with estrangement from her former husband Sam Asghari who has filed for divorce from her citing "irreconcilable differences". There were some reports in September that she started dating her former housekeeper after her split from Asghari.