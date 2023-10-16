Travis Barker shares pictures of ‘hand injury’ after concert with Blink-182 in Manchester

Travis Barker got injured after performing at a concert with Blink-182 in Manchester, England on Sunday. The 47-year-old drummer took to Instagram and shared photos showing his bloodied knuckles and fingers covered in blood. In another photo shared by him, blood can be seen on his pants. Travis Barker(Instagram/@travisbarker)

Barker also uploaded a mirror selfie, with his face covered by his phone. A blood drip emoji was shown added to the image.

Travis Barker's injury(Instagram/@travisbarker)

Meanwhile, Barker is awaiting the birth of his son from pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian. Barker already shares son Landon, daughter Alabama and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. On the other hand, Kardashian is already mom to daughter Penelope and sons Mason and Reign with her ex Scott Disick.

In September, Barker suffered a major family issue as pregnant Kardashian had to undergo an urgent fetal surgery. The surgery went well in a great relief for the drummer.

“God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support.” Barker had written on X(formerly Twitter).

In a recent interaction with Vanity Fair Italia, Kardashian talked about the positivity she has brought in her mindset after the surgery. She highlighted that she has stopped taking undue tension about the pregnancy.

"Right after the surgery, I reached the point where I let myself go and I stopped worrying. Now I talk to the baby every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight, and say a lot of prayers. I feel really lucky and grateful,” said Kardashian.

Meanwhile, Blink-182 will be performing their final shows of the year in Las Vegas on October 21 and 22.