Britney Spears is planning ‘second memoir’ based on divorce from Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is planning to write about her divorce from estranged husband Sam Asghari in a second book, according to a report by Us Weekly.Notably, Spears' memoir The Woman in Me was written before her bitter split from Asghari. As per the report, the singer wants to provide insight into why the relationship with Asghari ended. Britney Spears (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

"Britney’s not looking to go after Sam. She just wants [to talk about] why the relationship broke down,” says a source quoted by Us Weekly.

In August, Spears had opened up about her split from Asghari and highlighted how it was a painful experience for her. She had also thanked her well-wishers and friends for reaching out to her with heartfelt messages after her bitter estrangement.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!. But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!,” Spears had written in a post on Instagram.

Divorce from Asghari

In August, Asghari had filed for divorce from Spears over “irreconcilable differences”. July 28 was listed as the date of separation, according to court documents.

Spears had got married to Asghari in June 2022 after being together for five years.

Spears' memoir The Woman in Me

In her memoir, Spears has touched various aspects of her life and made bombshell revelations. According to People, she revealed that she had an abortion as former boyfriend Justin Timberlake didn't want to become a father.