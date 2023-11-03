close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / Britney Spears is planning ‘second memoir’ based on divorce from Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is planning ‘second memoir’ based on divorce from Sam Asghari

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Nov 03, 2023 08:51 PM IST

Britney Spears wants to provide insight into why the relationship with Asghari ended.

Britney Spears is planning to write about her divorce from estranged husband Sam Asghari in a second book, according to a report by Us Weekly.Notably, Spears' memoir The Woman in Me was written before her bitter split from Asghari. As per the report, the singer wants to provide insight into why the relationship with Asghari ended.

Britney Spears (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

"Britney’s not looking to go after Sam. She just wants [to talk about] why the relationship broke down,” says a source quoted by Us Weekly.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In August, Spears had opened up about her split from Asghari and highlighted how it was a painful experience for her. She had also thanked her well-wishers and friends for reaching out to her with heartfelt messages after her bitter estrangement.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!!. But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!!,” Spears had written in a post on Instagram.

ALSO READ| I will be there for you: How Matthew Perry is helping people suffering from addiction even after his death

Divorce from Asghari

In August, Asghari had filed for divorce from Spears over “irreconcilable differences”. July 28 was listed as the date of separation, according to court documents.

Spears had got married to Asghari in June 2022 after being together for five years.

Spears' memoir The Woman in Me

In her memoir, Spears has touched various aspects of her life and made bombshell revelations. According to People, she revealed that she had an abortion as former boyfriend Justin Timberlake didn't want to become a father.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out