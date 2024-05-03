Britney Spears leaves fans in shock as she blames mom for painful injury after 'fight' with boyfriend

Amid concerns over her 'mental health crisis', Britney Spears on Thursday sparked discussion on social media with some explosive claims after she was rescued by paramedics outside Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles via ambulance. Sharing her truth on Instagram, Britney Spears claimed that her mother Lynne Spears "set her up." She posted two videos online in which she displayed her painfully swollen "twisted" right ankle.

The 42-year-old Grammy-winning singer was wrapped in a blanket when emergency personnel helped her leaving the Hollywood hub where comedian John Belushi overdosed in 1982.

She asserted that paramedics entered her hotel room "illegally" and "caused a huge scene, which was so unnecessary and all I needed was ice [for my ankle]."

The Toxic hitmaker subsequently attributed the incident to her mother Lynne, 68, accusing her of being "involved" in some way.

"I know my mom was involved !!! I haven't talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out !!!" she wrote.

“I was set up just like she did way back when !!! I wish I had grandparents !!! I can't stand her !!! I honestly don't care I will say it,” she added.

Spears' claim comes as a shock to her fans as there were reports that the star is trying to mend ties with her mom after they were spotted together for her 42nd birthday last year.

Britney hails her attorney Mathew Rosengart

Britney also praised her longtime lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, saying he's "like a father" to her and "he got me through last night".

Initially, it was stated that Spears' suffered ankle injuries after an alleged fight with her on-and-off boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz at a Los Angeles hotel. However, the singer dismissed the reports and said that she fell while attempting to "do a leap" in her room. “Just to let people know ... the news is fake !!!” she said.

Meanwhile, a source close to the singer told Daily Mail that Spears was celebrating the finalisation of her divorce with Sam Asghari in Hollywood.

“She did twist her ankle at the hotel and someone from the hotel called the ambulance to ensure that they would not be found liable to any injury she sustained,” the source said.

Britney Spears' fans voice concern over her present state

Expressing shock over Spears' current situation, one of her fans speculated on X that the pop singer was 'probably spiraling' amid mental health issues, adding that "I honestly don't see this ending well."

"Honestly she probably never should've returned to performing after her 1st breakdown in 2008 or at least have taken several years off to get intensive therapy," another fan wrote.

One admirer stated that ending the conservatorship she was under from 2008 to 2021 was a "BAD idea" as it provided her some protection.

Other users expressed disapproval towards the endeavors of the Free Britney movement, with one, stating that the public “may be watching” the singer's end.

Another fan shot back at the Free Britney movement, claiming that it was partly to blame for Spears' present problems.

According to TMZ report, paramedics were called because Spears was yelling and acting "out of control" in the corridor of her suite, and some of the guests believed she was having a "mental breakdown."

LAPD fire department told Page Six that the ambulance was dispatched to the Los Angeles hotel on Thursday night after they received a 911 call "reporting an adult female who had been injured."