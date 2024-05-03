Britney Spears in intense fight with boyfriend exits hotel barefoot, wrapped in blanket; ambulance called

Britney Spears’s latest condition has left everyone concerned. The pop star was involved in an intense altercation with her boyfriend, resulting in her leaving a hotel in what witnesses described as a "terrible condition." The 42-year-old was photographed exiting the posh Hollywood hotel the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, early Thursday. Emergency services responded to the call, with reports of a female being injured. FILE - Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," on July 22, 2019. Spear’s highly anticipated memoir “The Woman in Me” will be released Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Britney Spears exits Chateau Marmont in ‘terrible condition’

The Gimme More singer was involved in a heated argument with her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz that reportedly turned physical after they parties in the hotel, TMZ reports. According to eyewitnesses, Spears left their hotel room in a dishevelled state and an ambulance was called to the scene. “She may have injured her leg in the process.”

Brian Humphrey, Los Angeles’ fire department official confirmed Page Six that an Ambulance was called at the place of the incident. “At 1:00 a.m. an ambulance arrived on the premises. I can confirm no one was transported. Services left the scene at 1:17 a.m. The police department were not called.”

Britney was seen leaving the hotel barefoot, wrapped in a blanket, with her hair dishevelled and holding onto a pillow. Despite an ambulance being summoned to the hotel, the pop star did not get into it. “We received a 911 call reporting an adult female, who had been injured,” an LAFD re told the outlet. “The caller did not have much information regarding the nature of the injury. We sent one ambulance to the location.” They added.

Britney Spears' Chateau Marmont altercation

Fans and close friends were initially concerned when it was reported earlier in the day that the pop star was getting closer to her ex-housekeeper Paul after she finalized her divorce from Sam Asghari, and insiders at the time said they were worried about Paul's criminal record. The outlet reported Paul has been convicted of several misdemeanours, as well as a felony, involving the threat of harming a child as per the court documents obtained.

An eyewitness told ET, “Britney came out with Paul Richard Soliz and some others. Someone gave her a blanket to throw over and she had a pillow covering her front. She took a few steps and turned around and went back, not getting into the stretcher they had brought out.”

Britney Spears' cryptic Instagram post

The news about the pop star surfaced just hours after she posted and then deleted an Instagram post where she mentioned 'fake news.' Fans speculate that the post is related to recent reports, as the singer sought to clarify details about her whereabouts from the night before. She shared an AI-generated image of a model on her Instagram with a lengthy caption.

"Just to let people know … the news is fake !!! Most of the pics are body doubles and I think most know that !!!" the caption read. "I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday !!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie ??? Goddesses out there, I'm reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too !!! I need a new toothbrush right now !!! PS … I need an espresso !!! PSS … Not sure why I feel the need to share this … I guess I'm just a girl and I'm on my period so I’m b**chy … sh*t."