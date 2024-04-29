Britney Spears deletes her Instagram account amid 'worse mental and financial situation'

As Britney Spears cried injustice following settlement of a legal dispute with her father, the American singer has deleted her Instagram account. According to the insiders, Britney, 41, has been isolating herself and experiencing "shocking and radical mood swings."

This surprising move from the star came after she called out her family in a scathing post on the platform. She is reportedly “furious” about the outcome of the legal settlement with her dad. The Grammy Award-winning singer used to give regular updates about her life to her fans and supporters on Instagram.

According to a TMZ report, some of her friends have claimed that Baby One More Time artist is "completely dysfunctional" and facing “worse financial and mental situation”.

Her close aides even believe that she was doing better during conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears, 71, that ended in 2021, a source said.

"She had lots of freedom in the conservatorship and the restrictions were there to protect her. She's not protected anymore."

Britney, who settled her year-long battle with her father, is said to be under financial troubles as she has to pay her father's $2 million legal bill. In addition to this, she has reportedly spent $4 million on her attorney.

Will Britney Spears return to music industry?

The dispute, which has garnered a lot of media attention for years, arrived at its conclusion in Los Angeles Superior Court on April 25. The battle was about alleged financial misconduct by her dad during her conservatorship.

Earlier, Britney has made it clear that her comeback to music is not a priority, despite her several achievements in the music industry, including her best selling memoir "The Woman in Me". In the past, she collaborated with well-known musicians like Elton John and Will.i.am.

In a powerful Instagram statement, Britney responded to speculation about a possible album release, saying, "I will never return to the music industry."

Britney Spears calls out her family, says ‘They will be destroyed’

In an emotional yet scathing post, the pop icon shared a cover image of Jennette McCurdy 's memoir "I'm Glad My Mom Died" and also posted a mirror selfie of her naked backside to show the “nerve damage” in her back.

“I have to get [acupuncture] every day of my life now!!! Words and thinking too hard make it worse!!! If people only knew how I've had to crawl to my own door one time!!!”

Claiming that there has been injustice to her, Britney wrote: "My family hurt me".

She further recalled her troublesome childhood and wrote: "The child in me knows they would be destroyed and that’s basically it!!!"

"I do miss my home in Louisiana and I wish I could visit but they took everything!!!" she concluded her post.

After the ending of 13-year conservatorship, Britney in June 2021 claimed in her testimony that she suffered “abusive” treatment by Jamie .

In addition, she charged her father with financial misbehavior while serving as her conservator, for which he got $16,000 a month in addition to receiving a share of the income from her tours.