Britney Spears cries injustice after legal settlement with dad, praises McCurdy's memoir 'I'm Glad My Mom Died'

After settling years-long legal dispute with her father James Spears, pop icon Britney Spears heaped praises on Jennette McCurdy's book 'I'm Glad My Mom Died' and lamented that there has been no justice. After a protracted court struggle over bills associated with the pop star's 13-year conservatorship, Britney and her father Jamie finally reached a settlement last week.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Expressing her resentment over the outcome of the settlement, the Grammy Award Winner took to her Instagram handle to share the cover page of McCurdy's book.

"Stay nice folks!!! Good book," she wrote of the American author's memoir, which focuses on her early acting career and her tumultuous connection with her violent mother, who passed away in 2013.

‘My family hurt me’: Britney recalls her childhood

On Sunday, she posted a mirror selfie of her naked backside, showing "nerve damage in my back".

‘Baby One More Time’ artist further mentioned that she has to get acupuncture everyday now and overthinking is making the situation even more worse.

“My family hurt me!!! There has been no justice and probably never will be!!! The people who sat and did absolutely nothing when they did that for four months are smooth sailing!!!”

After a protracted court struggle over bills associated with the pop star's 13-year conservatorship, Britney and her father Jamie finally reached a settlement last week. According to reports, the American singer will now need to pay more than $2 million to the law firms Jamie recruited throughout the case. In addition to this, she has reportedly spent $4million on her own lawyer.

Recalling her childhood days, Britney wrote: "The way I was brought up I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me!!!"

"The child in me knows they would be destroyed and that’s basically it!!! I do miss my home in Louisiana and I wish I could visit but they took everything!!!" she continued, but added "I am so lucky to be here!!!"

All you need to about between Britney & Jamie's legal battle

Jamie accused Britney of using stall tactics to drag out the case.

Britney's father acted as her conservator during the 13-year conservatorship, which concluded in 2021.

Following this, she testified in June and highlighted 'abusive' treatment she had during the conservatorship.

In addition, she charged Jamie with financial misbehavior while serving as her conservator. Jamie was compensated $16,000 per month in addition to receiving a portion of the earnings from her tour.