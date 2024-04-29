Netizens fume as Harvard University students fly Palestinian flag in spot reserved for American flag: 'Fall from grace’

Amid widespread anti-Israel protests across US universities, demonstrators at Harvard University were caught on camera flying a Palestinian flag in a spot generally reserved for the American flag. A video showed three students at the Ivy League school raising the Palestinian flag over the statue of John Harvard. This is where the Stars & Stripes is supposed to fly. Harvard University students flew a Palestinian flag in a spot reserved for the American flag (@DrEliDavid/X)

The Harvard Crimson reported that the incident took place shortly after 6 pm on Saturday, April 27. Three flags were hoisted at the campus. According to a university spokesperson, the students violated Harvard’s policy.

“The flags raised by protesters over University Hall were removed by Harvard facilities staff,” the spokesperson told New York Post. “The actions are a violation of University policy and the individuals involved will be subject to disciplinary action.”

The flagpole at the Harvard statue usually flies the American flag. However, it has also flown flags of visiting foreign dignitaries when they came by the campus.

At the time the Palestinian flag was hoisted, the US flag was reportedly not flying. Anti-Israel protesters were shouting “Free, free Palestine.”

‘What a fall from grace’

X user Dr. Eli David shared a video of the incident on the social media platform. Angry users flocked to the comment section, with one user saying, “Any college student involved with Pro Palestine protests and removing the American flag should be an automatic suspension!” “If the Palestine flag means so much to these students move to Palestine. Leave the US. Harvard needs to suspend any and all students involved,” one user said, while another wrote, “As a Harvard grad I can’t understand why they don’t stop this.”

“American people should be pushing back hard against this,” one user said, while another wrote, “We're witnessing the downfall of another Ivy League University.” One user said, “Lock Harvard students up for antisemitism”. “@Harvard has become a disgrace. For an institution that has supposedly represented the best of us over the years. What a fall from grace,” one user wrote.