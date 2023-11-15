‘Liberalism is a disease’: Netizens fume as Massachusetts town allows flying of Palestinian flag amid Israel-Hamas war

Flying of Palestinian flag has been approved in North Andover town of Massachusetts until December 7, according to a report by Fox News. The report says that officials gave the permission on Monday for the black, white, red and green flag to be flown in the Town's Common. The Palestinian flag was raised on Tuesday morning. Flying of Palestinian flag has been approved in North Andover town of Massachusetts until December 7(X(formerly Twitter))

On Monday night, a board meeting was attended by the residents where comments were made in favour and opposition of the flag to be flown. During the meeting, police were present to maintain law and order.

As per the report, a resident named Salma Boulal argued in favour of flying the Palestinian flag. She said if Israel gets to fly its flag in the North Andover common, the same right should be applicable in case of Palestine.

Earlier, an Israeli flag was allowed to fly in the Town Common in October after Hamas terrorists had attacked Southern Israel.

Meanwhile, the decision to allow the flying of Palestinian flag has been met with criticism. In an interaction with Fox News Digital, Marc Freedman who is president of the Congregation Ahavat Olam, said he was disgusted and horrified by the town’s decision to raise the Palestinian flag.

"The town was a coward. I don’t believe the flag should have been raised because today it is a symbol of hatred and antisemitism," said Freedman.

Talking about the Town Select Board meeting on Monday, Freedman shared that 600 people were present during the meeting. He informed that anyone who wanted to speak was given 3 minutes time and after an hour, the public commentary was stopped. He shared that two microphones were setup. Those speaking in favour of flying the Palestinian flag lined up at one, while those against the idea spoke through the other microphone.

Here's how netizens reacted to the decision to allow the flying of the Palestinian flag

“America: American's are being held hostage in Gaza! North Andover, Massachusetts Elite, white Liberals: Let's vote to fly the Palestinian flag in the town square. Liberalism is a disease,” posted one user.

"North Andover Massachusetts approved a permit to fly the Palestinian flag in the town square. Cuz after all Palestinians are the real victims here," wrote another user sarcastically.

