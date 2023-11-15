‘It’s up to Harry…’: Fans fire salvos in comments to Prince William's birthday post for King Charles

United Kingdom's King Charles III is celebrating his 75th birthday on Tuesday. On the auspicious occasion, Prince William has shared a heartfelt birthday wish for his father. Prince William took to Instagram and shared three pictures. King Charles and Prince William(Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales)

In the first picture, a young William is seen posing with his father, both wearing skiing attire. The second picture shows Charles' close up look, wearing a suit and a tie. In the third picture, the British Royal Family including King Charles, Prince William, William's children, Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla are seen.

"Wishing His Majesty The King a very happy 75th birthday!," Prince William captioned the pictures.

Fans were quick to notice the absence of Prince Harry and his family including Meghan Markle, in the pictures selected for wishing King Charles.

ALSO READ| Man claims American Airlines downgraded girlfriend from first class to seat off-duty pilot

Here's how fans of Prince William reacted to the birthday greeting for King Charles. Some of the fans took a jibe at his younger brother, Prince Harry in the comments to the post.

"Beautiful photos, full of love and joy! Happy birthday your Majesty," wrote one user.

"It’s up to Harry to be mature and wish his dad a Happy Birthday.. it’s the adult thing to do," posted another person.

"Worthy son honouring his father. As it ought to be!," commented a third user.

"I can already tell, that first picture is going to be the start of Harry's next book/podcast/Netflix limited series," wrote a fourth person.

"You would think from this post he only has the one son...," posted a fifth user.

Earlier, reports circulated that Prince Harry had declined an invitation to attend King Charles' birthday ceremony. However, Prince Harry's spokesperson revealed that the Duke of Sussex hadn't received any such invitation.

“In response to U.K. media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday. It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying by People.