Britney Spears will ‘never’ return to music industry, she ‘enjoy’ doing this instead

Britney Spears, the iconic singer and actress, takes to Instagram to debunk rumors about her returning to the music scene. Britney Spears performs onstage on December 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/AFP)(HT_PRINT)

No New Album – Ever:

In her post, Britney clarifies, "I will never return to the music industry!" She dismisses claims of a new album and collaborations with artists like Charli XCX.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Ghostwriting Revelation:

Britney reveals her ghostwriting prowess, claiming to have penned over 20 songs for others in the last two years. She emphasizes her enjoyment of the process and points to her October memoir, "The Woman In Me."

The Instagram Revelation:

Alongside her candid caption, Britney shares a mysterious painting and turns off comments, leaving her 42.7 million followers buzzing.

Love for Ghostwriting:

Britney expresses her love for ghostwriting, stating, "I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way!" She also addresses rumors about her book's release, asserting its legitimacy.

Performing Past Hits – Unlikely:

Fans hoping for live renditions of Britney's older hits may need to wait, as the singer is unlikely to perform them anytime soon, given her last stage appearance in 2017.

Family Reconnection:

While music might be on hold, Britney is actively working on reconnecting with her family. A source reveals her desire to put negative feelings aside and focus on a brighter future.

Also Read | Britney Spears shares photo of burned home gym: ‘I burned it down’

Steps Towards Healing:

Britney's reconciliation efforts extend to her immediate family, with a source emphasizing the importance of taking slow and small strides in the healing process.

Sisterly Chat:

Britney's sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, recently spoke to the singer, marking a positive development in their relationship.

Positive Changes:

Britney's family views her apparent change of heart as a blessing, and they are hopeful for more re-engagement in the future. The source notes the ongoing day-by-day healing process.