Who likes being single? We are sure that Britney Spears doesn't!

Britney Spears, the pop icon known for her chart-topping hits and iconic performances, recently took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the "weird" experience of being single. The singer, who has been in the spotlight for her conservatorship battle, added a touch of humour to her post by featuring a picture of a nun.

In the Instagram post, Spears expressed her feelings about the single life, stating, "It's so weird being single… I'm a lot better in a relationship. But it's totally okay because I believe in fairy tales and to be honest I'm a hopeless romantic!"

Her caption said, “It’s so weird being single. I’ve had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad. I’ve realized I don’t talk to myself that nicely at all. I’m easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve. But I’m definitely changing all that. I have to make time to stop and look around to re-evaluate myself and say is this good for me ??? I like a routine and I usually do the same thing every day. l’m honestly bored but I’m also scared of a lot of things. The way I live my life is mine. I’ve had so many people interfere with that. But to know it’s ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing !!! I will say my routine and daily affairs seem silly sometimes.”

“My mom always use to visit the sisters at St. Mary’s Catholic School. She used to go to when I was younger and the nuns always gave me cookies. I liked going there because the sun was always out and it was beautiful there. It’s weird because I have a small garden with flowers on my balcony outside my room. When I take a picture of it the illusion is that it’s connected to the trees outside. It’s pretty beautiful when the sun hits at the right spot. The pictures look like diamonds glistening everywhere. Every time I go out there I think of the sisters at the church I used to go to. l’m honestly not even sure why I’m writing this nonsense !!!?? Oh this picture," she added.

The quirky addition of a nun in the post added a whimsical element, leaving fans intrigued about the symbolism behind the choice. Spears is known for using her social media platform to share glimpses into her life, often combining heartfelt messages with a touch of humour.

This candid revelation about navigating singlehood comes amidst the singer's ongoing legal battles, including the highly publicized conservatorship case. Fans have rallied behind Spears in recent years, advocating for the end of the conservatorship that has controlled various aspects of her life.

Spears' Instagram has become a space for her to connect with fans, sharing moments of vulnerability, strength, and everyday experiences. The inclusion of a nun in this particular post adds a layer of mystery, leaving fans to speculate on the symbolism or humour that Spears intended.

As the pop sensation continues to regain control over her life and career, her social media remains a source of insight into her journey. The combination of candid reflections on relationships and the inclusion of unexpected images like a nun keeps fans engaged and supportive of Spears' ongoing narrative of self-discovery and empowerment.