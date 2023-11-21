Internet erupts as Joe Biden refers to Taylor Swift as Britney Spears in latest gaffe: ‘He is always making mistakes’

In his latest gaffe, president Joe Biden referred to Taylor Swift as Britney Spears. The incident took place when he was in theWhite House's annual ceremony before the Thanksgiving holiday, pardoning two turkeys - Liberty and Bell. Biden used the name Britney while referring to Taylor’s current overseas tour. In his latest gaffe, president Joe Biden referred to Taylor Swift as Britney Spears (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)

"Just to get here, Liberty and Bell had to beat some tough odds and competition. They had to work hard, to show patience, and be willing to travel over 1,000 miles,” Biden said.

"You could say it's even harder than getting a ticket to the Renaissance tour or, or Britney's tour. She's down, it's kind of warm in Brazil right now,” he added.

A video of Biden’s gaffe was posted to X by Pop Crave, with many users commenting and pointing out that his old age may be prompting him to make errors in his speeches. Biden turned 81 on November 20.

“okay grandpa, let’s get you to bed,” one user wrote, while another said, “Just get him out of office this man is literally begging”. “Even those suffering from dementia KNOW about the Renaissance tour,” one user said, while another wrote, “This man should not be running a country”.

“How did he make such mistake,” one user said, while another user wrote, “He his always making mistakes”. “He's a 190 year-old soon-to-be ancestor. What did you expect?” wrote one user. Another said, “Man is confused”.

Meanwhile, Taylorreturned to the stage in Brazil after postponing her show following a fan’s death. The singer seemingly paid a heartbreaking tribute to her fan, Ana Clara Benevides, who died after falling ill in the heat at the concert venue.

Ana’s cause of death has been listed as cardiorespiratory arrest, according to Brazilian newspaper Fohla De Sao Paolo. Rio de Janeiro is experiencing a massive heatwave. In fact, a recent video appears to show Taylor gasping for air while performing in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday, November 17. The clip shows the star seemingly struggling to breathe after singing ‘Bejeweled.’ A video even showed Taylor distributing bottles of water.

