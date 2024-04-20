American Idol star and Grammy winner Mandisa found dead at 47, police open investigation

American Idol star and Grammy Award-winning artist Mandisa has been mysteriously found dead at her home in Franklin, Tennessee, at the age of 47. Mandisa's representative told The Associated Press that the singer was found dead in her home in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, April 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)(AP)

Born Mandisa Lynn Hundley in Citrus Heights, California, the news of her death was announced on Friday.

While a preliminary manner of death was not immediately available, the Franklin Police Department has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her passing.

Mandisa's musical saga

While studying at Fisk University in Nashville, Mandisa honed her craft as part of the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

Mandisa rose to fame after her participation in season five of American Idol in 2006, where she serenaded audiences alongside winner Taylor Hicks.

Following her success on the show, she released her debut album ‘True Beauty’ in 2007 and started her career in Christian music.

Throughout her career, Mandisa released several albums, including ‘Freedom,’ ‘It’s Christmas,’ ‘What if We Were Real,’ ‘Out Of the Dark,’ and ‘Overcomer,’ the latter of which was followed by ‘Overcomer: The Greatest Hits.’

Some of her most notable singles include ‘Overcomer,’ ‘Stronger,’ ‘Good Morning,’ and ‘My Deliverer.’

Mandisa's talent was recognized with multiple Grammy Awards in the categories of Contemporary Christian Music Album, Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album, and Best Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music Performance in 2010, 2012, and 2014, respectively.

“We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased. At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time,” Mandisa's representative confirmed her death news in a statement posted on X (formerly Twiiter).

Williamson County and Davidson County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that they are yet to do the forensic testing.

Fellow musicians and friends have also expressed their grief and paid tribute to Mandisa

“Mandisa loved Jesus and she used her unusually extensive platform to talk about him at every turn. Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive but it was no match for the size of her heart,” David Pierce, K-Love Radio Chief Media Officer expressed.

American Idol alum Danny Gokey remembered her: “Devastated to hear about the sudden loss of Mandisa. Her joy was infectious & I loved her heart to encourage people on & off stage!” while Christian artist Matthew West posted on X, “I am so incredibly saddened to hear about the loss of my friend Mandisa. I will always cherish the memories of times we spent together hosting award shows, going on tour, and most of all helping her tell her story in the songwriting room.”