Pearl Jam releases new album same day as Taylor Swift's TTPD, rock fans ignite meme fest online

Pearl Jam released their 12th studio album, Dark Matter, on Friday, April 19. The American rock band, which was formed in 1990, presently consists of five members- Eddie Vedder, Jeff Ament, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, and Matt Cameron. While the anticipation for the group's latest album had been brewing for a long time, it appears that its release has been outshined by Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department. Pearl Jam unveils their 12th studio album Dark Matter on April 19, the same day as Taylor Swift's TTPD(Instagram/ Pearl Jam)

Pearl Jam releases 12th album Dark Matter

Dark Matter, which consists of 11 tracks in total, is the ‘90s iconic grunge band’s first full-length studio album in four years. It follows Gigaton, which was released on March 27, 2020. Pearl Jam first announced their latest album in February alongside the release of the title track as the lead single. “Dark Matter - the new single from Pearl Jam. Stream it now, and pre-order the album, out April 19th at the link in bio,” they wrote at the time across official social media handles, along with a snippet of the single.

Full tracklist of Pearl Jam's Dark Matter

All the songs on the album were written by Pearl Jam and Andrew Watt, except for the track no. 9, the credit for which also includes Josh Klinghoffer. You can check out the entire tracklist for Dark Matter below:

Scared of Fear React, Respond Wreckage Dark Matter Won't Tell Upper Hand Waiting for Stevie Running Something Special Got to Give Setting Sun

Rock fans turn social media into meme fest as TTPD and Dark Matter release the same day

Following the release of the album, rock fans flocked to social media to express their resentment over Pearl Jam's album being outshined by Swift's highly anticipated double album, which consists of 31 tracks in total. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Pearl Jam releasing their best album in years on the same day Taylor Swift releases a surprise double album.”

Another fan wrote, “The real Tortured Poets Department is those of us listening to the new Pearl Jam album and having no one to talk to about it,” to which a fellow Pearl Jam fan replied, “Tell me about it. I wish I knew someone else listening to it too.”