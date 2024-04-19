Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole seemingly blasts Taylor Swift fans amid TTPD release

Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole, is apparently frustrated with Taylor Swift's fans. The internet personality shared a cryptic tweet on X, formerly Twitter, hinting at Swifties to stop sending her hate messages. Calling herself “unproblematic,” Nicole urged them to “leave her alone.” Her tweet came just hours before the Cruel Summer hitmaker released her highly anticipated eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole seemingly throws shade at Taylor Swift's fans amid TTPD release(Instagram/patty_cuts, iamkaylanicole)

Kayla Nicole seemingly calls out Taylor Swift fans for hate messages

“I’m unproblematic. Mind my business. Never respond to the constant vitriol. Solid as they come & don’t expect a pat on the back for it either. Just know everyone has a breaking point & would love for “yall” (because you know exactly who you are) to leave me alone,” Nicole wrote Thursday, April 18. Her cryptic tweet gained major traction online, amassing over 470k views on the platform.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Her cryptic message came in response to hate messages on her previous tweet the same day, in which she seemingly took a dig at Swift and her recent album. “There’s just no way I can fully digest all these new albums. I’m still on Cowboy Carter,” Nicole wrote just an hour before calling out her haters.

The 34-year-old singer's fans were left offended by Nicole's taunt as they flooded the comment section with harsh criticism. One wrote, “Taylor doesn't need your streams.” Another Swiftie said, “And you just happen to tweet about new albums on April 18th when you know very well what's dropping tomorrow.” Yet another wrote, “Girl bye... always throwing some sneaky little shade but don't have the guts to just come out and say it. Insecure and extremely immature!!”

In response to an X user telling her to “log off” because “internet isn't real,” Nicole wrote, “I made 6 real life figures from being ‘logged on’ last year. And very thankful for it. A better suggestion - people that use this platform to spew hate - log out and focus on getting their mattress off the floor.”