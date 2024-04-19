 Taylor Swift fans laud Aaron Dessner for co-writing 15 songs on TTPD, ‘Thank you for your service’ - Hindustan Times
Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Taylor Swift fans laud Aaron Dessner for co-writing 15 songs on TTPD, ‘Thank you for your service’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 19, 2024 05:17 PM IST

Aaron Dessner also co-wrote and produced ThanK you aIMee, which is believed to be a dig at Kim Kardashian

Taylor Swift released her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, Friday night at 12 am. Just when Swifties thought it was time to rejoice, the 34-year-old singer surprised them with 15 more tracks at 2 am as part of TTPD: The Anthology. The highly-anticipated album broke Spotify record even before it was released, by becoming the most pre-saved album in history.

Aaron Dessner co-wrote 15 songs in total on Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department Parts 1 and 2 (The Anthology)
Aaron Dessner heavily credited in TTPD Anthology

While Swift writes her own lyrics, several tracks on TTPD were co-written by her longtime contributors, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner. While the former was originally credited on five songs, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Dessner co-wrote 10 of the 15 Anthology tracks and co-produced 11 of them, including The Black Dog, which is written entirely by the pop sensation.

With 31 new songs by Swift in one single day, Swifties started digging deeper into them. Fans noticed the difference between the two parts of the album, calling the original TTPD (in which Antonoff was heavily credited) similar to her last album, Midnights. However, the common notion around the Anthology tracks was its freshness and intricacy. Dessner also co-wrote and produced ThanK you aIMee, which is believed to be a dig at Kim Kardashian.

Full list of TTPD songs co-written by Aaron Dessner

  1. So Long, London
  2. But Daddy I Love Him
  3. loml
  4. The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
  5. Clara Bow
  6. The Albatross
  7. Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus
  8. How Did It End?
  9. So High School
  10. I Hate It Here
  11. thanK you aIMee
  12. The Prophecy
  13. Cassandra
  14. The Bolter
  15. Robin

Fans thank Dessner for ‘his service’ on TTPD Anthology

Amazed by his work on TTPD: The Anthology, fans flooded social media with “thank you notes” for Dessner. One fan wrote, “Aaron Dessner produced 11/15 of the TTPD: Anthology tracks… we won” Another fan quipped, “aaron dessner if you ever need a kidney you have my number.” Yet another said, “one thing i know for sure is that whenever aaron dessner and taylor collaborate they make some of the best songs on the album… their friendship is unmatched.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Music / Taylor Swift fans laud Aaron Dessner for co-writing 15 songs on TTPD, 'Thank you for your service'
Follow Us On