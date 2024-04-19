Taylor Swift fans laud Aaron Dessner for co-writing 15 songs on TTPD, ‘Thank you for your service’
Aaron Dessner also co-wrote and produced ThanK you aIMee, which is believed to be a dig at Kim Kardashian
Taylor Swift released her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, Friday night at 12 am. Just when Swifties thought it was time to rejoice, the 34-year-old singer surprised them with 15 more tracks at 2 am as part of TTPD: The Anthology. The highly-anticipated album broke Spotify record even before it was released, by becoming the most pre-saved album in history.
Aaron Dessner heavily credited in TTPD Anthology
While Swift writes her own lyrics, several tracks on TTPD were co-written by her longtime contributors, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner. While the former was originally credited on five songs, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Dessner co-wrote 10 of the 15 Anthology tracks and co-produced 11 of them, including The Black Dog, which is written entirely by the pop sensation.
With 31 new songs by Swift in one single day, Swifties started digging deeper into them. Fans noticed the difference between the two parts of the album, calling the original TTPD (in which Antonoff was heavily credited) similar to her last album, Midnights. However, the common notion around the Anthology tracks was its freshness and intricacy. Dessner also co-wrote and produced ThanK you aIMee, which is believed to be a dig at Kim Kardashian.
Full list of TTPD songs co-written by Aaron Dessner
- So Long, London
- But Daddy I Love Him
- loml
- The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
- Clara Bow
- The Albatross
- Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus
- How Did It End?
- So High School
- I Hate It Here
- thanK you aIMee
- The Prophecy
- Cassandra
- The Bolter
- Robin
Fans thank Dessner for ‘his service’ on TTPD Anthology
Amazed by his work on TTPD: The Anthology, fans flooded social media with “thank you notes” for Dessner. One fan wrote, “Aaron Dessner produced 11/15 of the TTPD: Anthology tracks… we won” Another fan quipped, “aaron dessner if you ever need a kidney you have my number.” Yet another said, “one thing i know for sure is that whenever aaron dessner and taylor collaborate they make some of the best songs on the album… their friendship is unmatched.”
