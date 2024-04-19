Mumbai, Bengaluru Taylor Swift fans can attend a listening party for her new album The Tortured Poets Department today

Indian Swifties, UNITE! Taylor Swift has blessed us with her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department today. After teasing her fandom with hints and veiled messages over the last few months with her public appearance and coded outfits, the album is finally here. Taylor Swift(Instagram)

If you are feeling your feelings and want to be surrounded by other members of the fans, there is a listening party taking place in the city today that will be the perfect way to spend your Friday night. Grab a friend or a fan and sing your hearts out, indulge in knowledge exchanges about the messages and Easter Eggs hidden in the lyrics. Decode her lyrics as you try to figure out the meaning behind the word she has used, and just have a good time.

Taylor Swift(Instagram)

Talking about the importance of the singer in India, Anand Srinivasan, Vice President and Business Head - International, Universal Music Group, shares, “Taylor Swift, as an artiste, is so relevant today, and her music and lyrics have ingrained herself in the world and India’s sonic culture, more than you could imagine. With fans across age groups and genders, Taylor Swift’s songs are a crucible of ever-evolving emotion that everyone connects to irrespective of their age.”

The Tortured Poets Department Album cover (Instagram)

“Thrilled” about having their first-ever listening party for a Taylor Swift Album in India, Srinivasan adds, “This event is a testament to her colossal fandom in India and will bring together all SWIFTIES to celebrate the artistry of Taylor Swift and her new album.”

Swift’s new album is reportedly about her six-year relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn. The world was shocked when reports began coming out in April 2023 that the couple had split. She is now dating Kansa City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce and went official when the singer was spotted at one of his games. Since then, he has been spotted at several of her concerts during the Eras Tour, and she has also attended many football games, including the Super Bowl.

Catch it live!

What: The Tortured Poets Department Listening Party

Where: Dada Social, Dadar (W), Mumbai; Koramangala Social, Bengaluru

When: April 19 (Today)

Timing: 6.30pm onwards