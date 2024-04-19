Taylor Swift’s double trouble begins: The Tortured Poets Department part 2 is here with surprise tracklist

Taylor Swift has dropped The Tortured Poets Department, but that's not all. Just when Swifties thought they couldn't handle any more emotional turmoil from the crooner’s 11th studio album, Taylor said, "Hola!" We're just getting started. In a surprise announcement, Swift revealed "The Anthology," a 15-song companion piece to her recently released album. The expansion, released two hours after the initial album, features 15 more songs. Taylor Swift announced the fourth and final exclusive bonus track of her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, on the second day of her Singapore stop for the Eras Tour. (March 3)(Instagram )

Taylor Swift adds 15 more songs to Tortured Poets

Taking to her Instagram late night, the But Daddy I Love Him singer wrote, “It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album.” Dropping a new poster alongside the caption she added, “I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours.”

The Tortured Poets Department is a double album

Swift called the album an anthology of new works. Volume one contains 16 songs, whereas volume two has 15 songs in total. The Prophecy, Peter, The Albatross, Bolter, Robin, etc., are some of the featured songs in the new tracklist.

Announcing th expansion of her new album Swift writes, “This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted. This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it.” Check out the track here.