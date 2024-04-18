TTPDBoardMeeting trend takes X by storm ahead of Taylor Swift album release

As the countdown for Taylor Swift's upcoming eleventh studio album continues, #TTPDBoardMeeting has taken X, formerly Twitter, by storm. The Cruel Summer hitmaker first announced the album during her acceptance speech for Artist of the Year at the 2024 iHeart Radio Music Award. Since then, Swifties haven't been able to contain their excitement. Taylor Swift fans can't contain their excitement ahead of TTPD release(Instagram/ Taylor Swift)

The Tortured Poets Department to release on April 19

Amid the growing buzz around The Tortured Poets Department, Swifties flocked to social media to speculate what's in store for them. Taylor Nation, the marketing page for the 34-year-old singer, shared the TTPD Board Meeting agenda that states the time of release as April 19, 2024, at 12:00 am EST.

It further states the purpose of the meeting as “The intern will call the meeting to order and department members will stream the chairman's manuscript. Sign into your streaming platform of your choice and press play simultaneously so all members can review the evidence together.” “Relaxed poets, consult your tortured muse before attending,” it adds.

The agenda also highlights the tracklist for the album under the tag- “12 am Discussion Topics.” There are 17 tracks in total that are:

Fortnight The Tortured Poets Department My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys Down Bad So Long, London But Daddy I Love Him Fresh Out The Slammer Florida!!! Guilty as Sin? Who's Afraid of Little Old Me? I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can) LOML I Can Do It With a Broken Heart The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived The Alchemy Clara Bow The Bolter

The agenda further states the apparatus to bring as “Listening device, department- Issued Uniform, Talisman, Charms + snacks, Dictionary.” A fan shared the exact moment the countdown for the album showed “13 hours, 13 minutes, and 13 seconds” till the album is released, on X, formerly Twitter.