 #TTPDBoardMeeting trend takes X by storm ahead of Taylor Swift album release
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi
#TTPDBoardMeeting trend takes X by storm ahead of Taylor Swift album release

By Arya Vaishnavi
Apr 18, 2024 09:30 PM IST

Taylor Nation, the marketing page for the 34-year-old singer, shared the TTPD Board Meeting agenda ahead of the release

As the countdown for Taylor Swift's upcoming eleventh studio album continues, #TTPDBoardMeeting has taken X, formerly Twitter, by storm. The Cruel Summer hitmaker first announced the album during her acceptance speech for Artist of the Year at the 2024 iHeart Radio Music Award. Since then, Swifties haven't been able to contain their excitement.

Taylor Swift fans can't contain their excitement ahead of TTPD release(Instagram/ Taylor Swift)
Taylor Swift fans can't contain their excitement ahead of TTPD release(Instagram/ Taylor Swift)

The Tortured Poets Department to release on April 19

Amid the growing buzz around The Tortured Poets Department, Swifties flocked to social media to speculate what's in store for them. Taylor Nation, the marketing page for the 34-year-old singer, shared the TTPD Board Meeting agenda that states the time of release as April 19, 2024, at 12:00 am EST.

It further states the purpose of the meeting as “The intern will call the meeting to order and department members will stream the chairman's manuscript. Sign into your streaming platform of your choice and press play simultaneously so all members can review the evidence together.” “Relaxed poets, consult your tortured muse before attending,” it adds.

The agenda also highlights the tracklist for the album under the tag- “12 am Discussion Topics.” There are 17 tracks in total that are:

  1. Fortnight
  2. The Tortured Poets Department
  3. My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys
  4. Down Bad
  5. So Long, London
  6. But Daddy I Love Him
  7. Fresh Out The Slammer
  8. Florida!!!
  9. Guilty as Sin?
  10. Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?
  11. I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)
  12. LOML
  13. I Can Do It With a Broken Heart
  14. The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived
  15. The Alchemy
  16. Clara Bow
  17. The Bolter

The agenda further states the apparatus to bring as “Listening device, department- Issued Uniform, Talisman, Charms + snacks, Dictionary.” A fan shared the exact moment the countdown for the album showed “13 hours, 13 minutes, and 13 seconds” till the album is released, on X, formerly Twitter.

News / Entertainment / Music / #TTPDBoardMeeting trend takes X by storm ahead of Taylor Swift album release
© 2024 HindustanTimes
