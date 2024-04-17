Taylor Swift reveals TTPD Timetable; 2 o'clock brouhaha explodes, fans decode video

Taylor Swift has once again got her fans clamouring to decode a new The Tortured Poets Department video she shared on Tuesday. As we inch closer to the ultimate anticipated release of her 11th studio album, fan mania will likely slip out of control. (FILES) US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. Swift was officially named a member of the three-comma-club on April 2, 2024, as Forbes confirmed rumors estimating her wealth exceeds a billion dollars. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)(AFP)

The latest album tease has incited a similar batch of explosive reactions as the “TTPD Timetable” charted atop popular social media trends. Fans bracing for D-Day laid their hands on a few hints of what's to come on April 19.

Taylor Swift's TTPD Timetable

The pop diva's latest Instagram update, captioned “The TTPD Timetable”, swoops us into the chairman's office, with her old records strewn all over the floor in a room. The visual begins with a significant focus on a clock that ticks at 2 o'clock.

New Taylor Swift music video release

Thereafter, walking us through the interior of The Tortured Poets Department room also has a clock laying stress on 2 o'clock. The video concludes with a final look at the calendar, highlighting the album release date. The April 19 box is starred as the TTPD release day, with the music video release time scheduled as 8 pm ET.

Below the underscored info, 14 emerging tally marks intrigue one's curiosity.

Additionally, the calendar marks April 20 as the “Record Store Day,” a two-day annual event. What could be brewing then?

TTPD 2 o'clock fever

The 2 o'clock fever is officially in motion. As soon as the Lavender Haze songstress' video popped up, fans joined forces to decode the significance of the hour. Media reports also pulled attention to the Karma (Remix) music video ft. Ice Spice, placing emphasis on the same time, which was also captured at a Spotify library pop-up in Los Angeles as part of the album promotions.

As the visuals peek through the Tortured Poets Department room's peephole, two desks come into the picture inside a marble-white office. The lens swiftly leaps over the entire room, glancing at each corner, possibly replete with potential clues.

A bulletin board spotlights three pictures, some featuring Swift's Eras Tour piano. Each of these photos is from when she announced her album's three variants. A fourth photo, distantly placed from the others, is that of Taylor cuddling with her cat, Meredith.

Taylor's unveiling of The TTPD Timetable also took fans back in time, as an internet user highlighted on X/Twitter: “Friendly reminder that the Midnights Manifest started the day BEFORE release but the #TTPDTimetable doesn’t start until the day OF release… SHE HAS PLAAAAANS.”

With the time clocking in at 2, it's got Swifties wondering if it has something to do with Track 14 - The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived. Swifties were particularly drawn to all the cat references and inferred that this “smallest man” may as well be Swift's youngest cat, Benjamin Button.

The office scene visuals were also reminiscent of Taylor's former music videos - Bad Blood and The Man.

Taylor Swift's 11th era clocks in at April 19 midnight with The Tortured Poets Department album release.