When is Taylor Swift's Eras Tour back on? All about The Tortured Poets Department, her new album that paused concerts

It's been a year since Swifties erupted into applauding hurrays with Taylor Swift's “Oh Hi” and its several other local counterparts, travelling across the globe. The Anti-Hero popstar's glitzy parade last stopped at its only Southeast Asian rendezvous point, Singapore, in March. The six-night concert affair piped down on March 9 and kicked off an on-stage hiatus for the Gorgeous songstress, opening the window for her upcoming album's promotions and anticipation. The Tortured Poets Department, her eleventh studio album is set for its musical launch on April 19, 2024. And the paths have been cleared for its hopeful preparations, granting the ‘booked and busy’ musician a moment of calm. Experience exclusive surprise acoustic performances from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concerts on Disney+.(AFP)

Even fans who didn't win the chance to see her perform live this past year were keenly glued to their mobile screens for fan-shot videos going viral on the internet to become one with the roaring crowd. The next wave of The Eras Tour will hit in May, but in the meantime, Swifties can avail the best of the musical experience in the comfort of their homes as Taylor's 3 hours+ jam session is exclusively live on Disney+. However, if you've already viewed that digital screening a bazillion times already, and are longing for her live shows, you may check out our guide to the upcoming French leg of The Eras Tour.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

When is the next Taylor Swift Eras Tour schedule?

The record-breaking tour, that even brought about ‘SwiftQuakes,' is heading to Paris in May next. May 9 onwards, the Reputation ‘mother’ will make Lovers out of the French audience at Paris La Defense Arena. Waving her supportive bestie, Sabrina Carpenter, a hearty goodbye, Taylor will be welcoming rock band Paramore as her following surprise guest act.

Also read | Bruno Mars' shocking $50 million gambling debt report sparks wild fan jokes

Eras Tour Paris dates: (Thursday) May 9, 2024 - (Sunday) May 12.

With Paramore aboard the TayTay train, the Enchanted entourage will serve Karma at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, from May 17 - May 19. The globe trip will fly off to Portugal, Spain, France again, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Austria until August. Thereafter, Swift will drop off Paramore and open the gates to Gracie Abrams' talent in November, seemingly closing the round trip's chapters in December (according to the Taylor Swift website).

All About Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department Album

Release Date: Friday, April 19, 2024.

“All’s fair in love and poetry." Swift's 11th album was proudly announced at the 2024 Grammys during her Midnights victory speech. Her next offering reportedly consists 16 tracks and other bonus tracks featured on the multiple TTPD variants. The forthcoming record has been labelled as a pop album, and features several explicit tracks (acc. to Apple Music). Fans have been speculating how TTPD's title is a direct nod to Taylor's 6-year relationship with Joe Alwyn. The fact that he revealed his identity as a member of the WhatsApp group chat called The Tortured Man Club with Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott doesn't help either. There's a long road ahead for the Eras Tour. One can expect Swift's new songs to make it to setlist hits. However, without any official word, those variations are still up to fate.

Also read | Is Kanye West still obsessed with Kim Kardashian? X-rated ‘game plan’ outed

The Tortured Poets Department tracklist

Fortnight ft Post Malone

The Tortured Poets Department

My Boy Only Breaks His Favourite Toys

Down Bad

So Long, London

But Daddy I Love Him

Fresh Out the Slammer

Florida!!! ft Florence and the Machine

Guilty as Sin?

Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?

I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)

Loml

I Can Do It with a Broken Heart

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

The Alchemy

Clara Bow

+ The Manuscript + The Bolter + The Albatross + The Black Dog + The Dream (Target Exclusive) bonus tracks.

TTPD, Down Bad, But Daddy I Love Him, Loml, Florida!!!, I Can Do It With a Broken Heart and The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived have been billed as ‘explicit’ tracks.

Now, we await The Chairman of The Tortured Poets Department to come out of the nest.