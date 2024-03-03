 Taylor Swift announces The Black Dog variant of Tortured Poets Department - Hindustan Times
Taylor Swift announces The Black Dog variant of Tortured Poets Department at Eras Tour Singapore

Taylor Swift announces The Black Dog variant of Tortured Poets Department at Eras Tour Singapore

ByAshima Grover
Mar 03, 2024 07:47 PM IST

Taylor Swift confirmed that The Tortured Poets Department will only have four variants. Newest edition now available for purchase on her website

Although Swifties were geared up for all kinds of surprises on the first day of the Eras Tour in Singapore itself, their favourite songbird decided to unleash the big announcement on Day 2 instead. On March 3, Taylor Swift revealed her fourth and final bonus track from the upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department. Like yesterday, the Grammy winner again went live during her concert night at the National Stadium. But this time, an anticipated good news awaited the fans on the other side.

Taylor Swift announced the fourth and final exclusive bonus track of her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, on the second day of her Singapore stop for the Eras Tour. (March 3)(Instagram )
Taylor also shared the monochromatic album art of the special edition on Instagram, revealing the fourth The Tortured Poets Department variant, The Black Dog. Leaving another small surprise for the fans therein, she divulged a line from the song: “Old habits die screaming…” The final new edition of her forthcoming music album is now available for pre-order on her website. The follow-up act to Swift's 2022 record Midnights is set to arrive on April 19, 2024.

Also read: BLACKPINK's Lisa spotted at Taylor Swift's Singapore Eras Tour Day 2

Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department Bonus Track, The Black Dog, announced:

The previously (chronologically) announced bonus tracks from the Blank Space hitmaker's new album are The Manuscript, The Bolter and The Albatross. The first of the three was revealed at the Grammys, while the next one was unveiled at her Melbourne Eras Tour show in February. Later that month, The Albatross was also uncovered during her Australian concert on February 22. 

Swift's A-list guests at tonight's Singapore concert include K-pop idols BLACKPINK's Lisa, SHINee's Minho, and Irish actor Barry Keoghan. As for the night's surprise songs, the 34-year-old first performed a mashup of Long Story Short (evermore) and The Story of Us (Speak Now - Taylor's Version). Another fusion of Clean (1989 - Taylor's Version) and evermore followed as the second surprise for the night. 

