Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour coming exclusively on Disney+ with bonus ‘Acoustic Collection’

Disney+ has just elevated its entertainment offerings with the exclusive streaming debut of ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version).’

This concert film, which initially premiered in theatres on October 13, 2023, extends beyond its theatrical release by including additional content that captures the essence of Swift’s electrifying three-hour performance.

The journey of the film from the big screen to digital platforms began with its availability for digital rental in December, coinciding with Swift’s birthday on the 13th. This digital rendition featured three bonus tracks: ‘Wildest Dreams,’ ‘The Archer,’ and ‘Long Live,’ adding a special touch to the already rich setlist.

The Disney+ iteration of ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ takes it a step further by incorporating four secret songs.

Swift's 'Eras Tour' will boast hidden tracks

In anticipation of the film’s arrival on the streaming service, Good Morning America orchestrated a countdown, revealing three of these songs — ‘Maroon,’ ‘Death by a Thousand Cuts,’ and ‘You Are in Love (Taylor’s Version).’

The fourth clandestine track, ‘I Can See You,’ joins ‘Cardigan’ in the regular lineup, the latter making a return after being omitted from the original theatre version. Post-credits, fans are treated to ‘The Acoustic Set,’ which features these four secret acoustic songs, offering an intimate conclusion to the grand spectacle.

Swift takes viewers on a tour of her musical career and, with the ninth out of her ten album eras, by elaborate means, she fills the gap. Her first album is no ordinary as she brings it to the stage with her acoustic performance of ‘Our Song’, which was edited out from the movie. The stage is set chronologically throughout the performance, giving the concert the same discography treatment on the ‘Lover’ where the crowd gets to end it with a surprise acoustic set.

This strategic decision to launch the streaming version on a Thursday night has triggered creative questions, mostly from the fans, since the film was in split in two halves, with the last half being released at midnight EST, that is the time usually used by musicians to release new music.

Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed the acquisition during the company’s last earnings call, revealing a staggering $75 million investment for the rights. This is in addition to the impressive $261.1 million global box office revenue the film has already generated.