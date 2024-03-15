Ed Sheeran opens up about his love for India: ‘RRR is mental, it's incredible’

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is in India and he has spent time at Dharavi in Mumbai, partied with the Bollywood elite and hyped fans up for his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) that will take place on March 16. In an interview with India Today, Ed opened up about his love for India, what he loves about the country and more. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan shows Ed Sheeran how to pull off his iconic move; Farah Khan directs. Watch) Ed Sheeran has nothing but love for SS Rajamouli's RRR

RRR and butter masala

Ed was asked what his favourite Indian film was and he was quick to reply, “RRR. It’s mental. It’s an incredible film.” RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, with the song Naatu Naatu from the film winning an Oscar and a Golden Globe. He also said that he would be ‘butter masala’ if he were to be an Indian dish because ‘everyone liked it.’

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The singer also stated that he loved performing in India for a specific reason, “I really feel the love here, in India. Sometimes you can play in places and people can be very subdued. Like, even if they are feeling the vibe inside them, you can never read how people feel. I have played in certain countries where people have a subdued reaction, but here, in India, it’s a vibrant country. People are so excited! I have the same personality, so I like that. Indians grew up learning so many dance moves while we just learned Macarena. The 'lightbulb move' is the only Indian dance I've managed to learn.”

Ed Sheeran in India

Ed has bumped into numerous celebs while here, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Armaan Malik, Farah Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shah Rukh Khan. Rakul took to her Instagram stories to share a picture with Ed and Jackky Bhagnani, writing, “What a warm guy.”

A screen grab of Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram stories

Talking about meeting Ed, Armaan told Hindustan Times, “We had a delicious Indian meal, got to share some new music with each other, danced a lot to desi songs and just spoke so much. He’s such an incredibly humble and warm human being, and it was truly a night to remember. I am so excited for his show in Mumbai; it’s going to be a ‘Perfect’ night.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place