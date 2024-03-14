Ed Sheeran and I had a delicious Indian meal: Armaan Malik

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is currently in Mumbai for his upcoming concert in the city. He landed in India on March 12 and began his day by meeting some school kids. The kids had some special performances for him and he returned the favour by playing the guitar and singing for them himself. After a fruitful day with the kids, he ended the night partying hard with singer Armaan Malik. The latter even shared a glimpse of it on Instagram. Ed Sheeran and Armaan Malik

Malik taught Sheeran the hook step of the Indian song Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which he has sung, while also making him do the iconic open arm pose of actor Shah Rukh Khan. Talking about the memorable night, the Indian singer says, “Catching up with Ed was so much fun. From collaborating with him on 2step (their song in 2022), to watching him perform live in Denmark only over a year ago, we finally got to hang out in person and it was absolutely surreal to get to know him up close.”

Malik also reveals the details of what all they did together. He shares, “We had a delicious Indian meal, got to share some new music with each other, danced a lot to desi songs and just spoke so much. He’s such an incredibly humble and warm human being, and it was truly a night to remember. I am so excited for his show in Mumbai; it’s going to be a ‘Perfect’ night.”

Sheeran will be performing at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on March 16. The opening acts leading to his show will be performed by Indian singer Prateek Kuhad and British singer Calum Scott.