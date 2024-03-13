Ed Sheeran is back in India and Bollywood has claimed him again: Singer dances to Butta Bomma with Armaan Malik. Watch

Ed Sheeran is having a great time in Mumbai after landing in India for his second concert ever in the country. After meeting a bunch of school kids during the day, Ed partied with Bollywood stars and singers at night. Singer Armaan Malik shared a video on Instagram that showed him teaching Ed some dance moves. (Also read: Heading to the Ed Sheeran concert on March 16? Know all the dos and don’ts) Armaan Malik taught Ed Sheeran the steps to Butta Bomma at a party.

Ed aces Butta Bomma moves

Armaan got the Shape of You singer dancing to Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo song Butta Bomma. Ed, dressed in casual white shirt and black pants, easily pulled off the hook steps of the song with some help from Armaan. They finished it off with recreating Shah Rukh Khan's arms-wide-open stance.

The Indian singer captioned his post, “Favourite person in my city @teddysphotos.” Others who attended the party also shared pictures and selfies with Ed Sheeran.

Ed feasts on Ayushmann's pinnis

Ed also met Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana on Tuesday. Interestingly, Ayushmann made Ed Sheeran taste his mother's homemade pinni.

Talking about his meeting with the Perfect hitmaker, Ayuhsmann said, "I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artiste for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother's homemade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home. Ed is in India, our country, to entertain us. He is at our home and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one!"

Ayushmann also shared a picture of himself with Ed Sheeran. Earlier in the day, Ed Sheeran visited a school in Mumbai. The singer-songwriter interacted with students and sang songs for them in the classroom.

In a clip that he posted on Instagram, Sheeran said, “So, just arrived in Mumbai, India. We are going to be visiting some schools today, playing some songs. I also heard that the kids have something to play for me as well.”

He is all set to perform in Mumbai for the final leg of his -=/x Tour (Mathematics) on March 16 as part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. Singer Prateek Kuhad will perform for the crowd before the main act.

The show will be organised by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow as promoters.