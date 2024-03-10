Heading to the Ed Sheeran concert on March 16? Know all the dos and don’ts

As part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will perform in Mumbai for the final leg of his +–=÷× Tour (Mathematics) on March 16 at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds. This will be Sheeran’s second concert in India - his last being in 2017. Starting at 3 pm, the concert will open with a performance by Prateek Kuhad and followed by special guest, Calum Scott. Sheeran will take the stage at 7.15 pm. Ed Sheeran will be in Mumbai for a concert on March 16.

If you are heading to the concert, know all the essentials about tickets, refund policy, entry rules and the perks that Marriott Bonvoy members can avail.

Grab those tickets: Tickets can be secured only through www.bookmyshow.com. General admission tickets are priced at ₹9,500. For those seeking an elevated experience, the ₹16,000 South Deck ticket provides exclusive amenities including dedicated lavatories, a dedicated Food & Beverage zone, an elevated viewing deck, and a dedicated entry lane.

Ticket sales are limited to a maximum of 6 per transaction. Your ticket/s will immediately become invalid if resold or offered for sale. Tickets sold via third parties and other unauthorised outlets, including online auction sites, are not valid for admission.

Refund policy: In the event of cancellation of the concert, ticket buyers will receive a complete refund for the ticket purchase automatically. However, booking fees and home delivery charges are non-refundable. The refunds will be issued through the original payment method used during the purchase.

If you are a Marriott Bonvoy member: Marriott Bonvoy is the official sponsor of Ed Sheeran: + – = ÷ × Tour in India. Hence, Marriott Bonvoy members can gain access to this once-in-a-lifetime music experience from Marriott Bonvoy Moments, the platform where members can use points earned from travel and everyday activities to redeem exclusive experiences. Members can redeem their points for never-done-before guided site tours one day before the concert, and they will also be awarded Marriott Bonvoy Lounge passes that grant exclusive access to the concert. In addition to this, Marriott Bonvoy also grants GA passes to members which they can redeem through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform using their points. A part of their VIP experience also includes a site tour and two concert tickets on Saturday, March 16 as well as a two-night stay at The St. Regis Mumbai with dinner included at Seven Kitchens on Friday March 15.

Entry rules: Entry is allowed for individuals aged 5 and older, but children under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Entry will be permitted after thorough security check and through specified entrances only. Re-entry is not permitted.

Come in groups, leave in groups: For those attending in groups, it's essential that all members arrive together as you may be selected for an ID check. During this process, the lead purchaser's mobile number and photo ID will be required for validation. Additionally, you may need to present your email booking confirmation and a valid photo ID matching the name on the confirmation. It's important that the entire party arrives simultaneously with the person who booked the tickets using a mobile device.

Parking: The venue is not equipped with parking space, so opt for public transport.

Come prepared: To enter the concert venue, you must have the mandatory wristbands, which will be delivered to the address provided during ticket purchase. The venue doesn't offer charging stations, so it's crucial to come prepared. Pack a reliable battery pack to keep your devices powered throughout the night. Professional cameras are prohibited in the venue, so use the best camera phone you have.

Eat at the venue: While you won't be able to bring outside food and drinks into the venue, there will be plenty of food options available at the venue.

No baggage: Handbags will not be permitted at the venue. Opt for small wallets or sling bags to minimise inconvenience and allow for a hands-free tour experience.

What’s not allowed: No eatables, drinks, liquids, bottles, cans, tins, bags, lighters, matches and flammable items, illegal or hazardous substances are allowed inside the venue and the seating area. Consumption of banned items/substances are strictly prohibited at the venue. The use of audio and/or video equipment including still cameras and any recording equipment is strictly prohibited.

What to wear: There is no specific dress code for the concert but considering the long hours of the event, wearing comfortable footwear is an essential.

Opening Act: Since the gates for the concert open at 3:00 pm, make sure to arrive well on time to catch the opening by Prateek Kuhad followed by special guest, Calum Scott, who will take the stage at 6:00 pm. Ed Sheeran will take the stage at 7:15 pm.