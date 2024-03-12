Ed Sheeran visits school in Mumbai ahead of concert, sings with students. Watch

Ed Sheeran is in India! The singer surprised fans on Tuesday after he took to Instagram Reels to share a video as he visited a school in Mumbai. The singer-songwriter was seen interacting with students and singing songs for them in the classroom. He is all set to perform in Mumbai for the final leg of his +–=÷× Tour (Mathematics) on March 16 as part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. (Also read: Heading to the Ed Sheeran concert on March 16? Know all the dos and don’ts) Ed Sheeran visited a school in Mumbai.

Ed makes a school visit in Mumbai

In the video, Ed said, “So, just arrived in Mumbai, India. We are going to be visiting some schools today, playing some songs. I also heard that the kids have something to play for me as well.”

Next, Ed was seen inside classrooms where the kids in primary school played games, interacted with him and even did many small performances inside the premises. Ed, dressed in a plain white tee and shorts, seemed to be having a gala time with the kids and was seen smiling. He also took his guitar with him, and played his song Shape of You with them.

Fan reactions

In the caption, Ed wrote, “Visited a school in Mumbai this morning and swapped performances with the kids, so much fun. Great being back in India too!” Reacting to the post, many commented how adorable and sincere he looked in the school. Singer Armaan Malik commented with a red heart emoticon. A fan commented, “Such a very down to earth man.” A second fan wrote, “Awww these moments are so heartwarming.” A comment read, “Bro is giving them the ultimate memory.” “The fact that he sat down together with the kids! Respect to you,” read another comment.

Ed will be performing at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds in Mumbai. This will be Sheeran’s second concert in India - his last being in 2017. Singer Prateek Kuhad will perform for the crowd before the main act. The concert-goers will also enjoy singer Calum Scott’s opening act, which will feature songs like You Are The Reason and Where Are You Now.

