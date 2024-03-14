Shah Rukh Khan recreates his signature pose with Ed Sheeran. Watch

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran caught up during the latter’s visit to India and how. Ed took to his Instagram account to share a video with Shah Rukh, much to the delight of fans. (Also Read: Ed Sheeran is back in India and Bollywood has claimed him again: Singer dances to Butta Bomma with Armaan Malik. Watch) Ed Sheeran and Shah Rukh Khan recreated the latter's signature pose in Mumbai

‘Shape of us’

Ed shared a video of him and Shah Rukh set to the song Deewangi Deewangi from the 2007 film Om Shanti Om. He wrote, “This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together….” In the video, Ed and Shah Rukh can be seen recreating the latter’s signature post, all smiles, with their shenanigans ending in a hug and a kiss.

The reactions

Farah Khan, who directed Om Shanti Om, was one happy woman as she commented under the video, “If this was the last thing I directed i ll die happy.” Fans were also thrilled to see Ed and Shah Rukh together with one of them writing, “Alexa, play “Perfect” real quick.” Another fan thought no one could do it better than Shah Rukh, writing, “No one can do it better than the man himself.”

Ed meets Bollywood celebs

Ed recently also attended a party where he bumped into singer Armaan Malik. Armaan shared a video on Instagram that showed him teaching Ed some dance moves. In the video, he can be seen teaching Ed the steps to Butta Bomma from the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Pooja Hegde reacted to the video, leaving heart, heart eyes and clap emojis.

Ayushmann Khurrana met Ed on Tuesday and gifted him his mom’s homemade pinnis. Talking about meeting Ed, he said, “I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artiste for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother's homemade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home. Ed is in India, our country, to entertain us. He is at our home and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one!”

Ed Sheeran in India

Ed is in India to perform the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on March 16. He’s here as part of his Asia and Europe tour. Singer Prateek Kuhad will also perform with him.

