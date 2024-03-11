From Ayushmann Khurrana to Aamir Khan, Bollywood set for a date with Delhi

Delhi will soon get its share of Bollywood star power with actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Aamir Khan, Vikrant Massey and Naseeruddin Shah set to shoot in the Capital for a long schedule. A source tells us that Khurrana will arrive in the city next month to shoot his yet-untitled next and will be stationed in Delhi for almost 40 days. Khan, on the other hand, will be in Delhi to shoot a major portion of his film Sitare Zameen Par. Massey and Shah are also expected to come to the Capital to shoot their respective projects. Ayushmann Khurrana will be shooting his next romantic comedy in Delhi

According to a source, Khurrana will be coming to Delhi for a shoot schedule of his yet to be titled film in April, and will be stationed in Delhi for almost 40 days. When it comes to Khan, it is believed that he is coming to the city to shoot a major portion of Sitare Zameen Par, which would be similar to his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.

“Khurrana is coming to shoot for his next in April. While not much is known about his film, it is said to be a romantic comedy. The name of the leading lady is yet to be locked, following which he will be accompanied by her for the shoot schedule,” says an insider.

The actor will be travelling all across the city to capture myriad shades and moods of the city for the film. There will be historical touch with shoots planned in various monuments from Red Fort to Qutub Minar. The hustle and bustle of the city will be shown by panning the camera to various market places of Delhi, with special spotlight on the greenery of the city, “as the team has planned elaborate shoots in several gardens of Delhi as well”.

“The whole team understands that they are coming to Delhi to shoot at the start of the summer season, and are preparing for it as well. They will be travelling with portable acs and coolers. In fact, they are planning to keep the shoot in the morning hour or evening, to avoid the harsh sun,” says the source, adding, “The casting is in process at the moment, following which it will be clear who all will accompany Khurrana for the shoot”.

In the case of Khan, he is planning to come to the city in the month of April only, “and will be shooting extensively in the city, covering various locations”.

“Earlier, he was expected to come to Delhi in February to shoot for his next project, Champion. But now, he has decided to start his film, Sitare Zameen Par first and then focus on Champion, which is expected to mark Khan’s return from his sabbatical after the failure of his project, Laal Singh Chaddha,” adds the insider.

Champion is a story about human spirit, in which he plays the role of a mentor. It is being helmed by RS Prasanna.

Last year, several projects were shot in Delhi, with stars including Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Sonu Sood, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor leading the names.

After the film, Khan is expected to be back in the city soon to start shooting of Champions.

Vikrant Massey and Naseeruddin Shah are also expected to come to the national capital to shoot their respective projects. They are coming for different projects, and it’s a short shooting schedule.