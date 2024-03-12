 Taylor Swift's first Eras Tour film surprise acoustic song revealed. Watch - Hindustan Times
News / World News / US News / Taylor Swift's first Eras Tour film surprise acoustic song revealed. Watch teaser

Taylor Swift's first Eras Tour film surprise acoustic song revealed. Watch teaser

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 12, 2024 08:38 PM IST

In the video clip, Swift is wearing a magenta sparkling dress while performing the acoustic rendition of the song on a piano during an Eras Tour show

In a countdown to her concert film, Taylor Swift is teasing one surprise acoustic song every day this week on Good Morning America. Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) is scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus for streaming on Thursday, March 14, at 6 pm PT/ 9 pm ET. The Cruel Summer hitmaker took to social media on Monday to announce her collaboration with GMA this week.

Taylor Swift's first surprise acoustic song from the Eras Tour film is revealed(AFP)

Taylor Swift's first surprise song on Eras Tour film is..

The snippet for the first surprise song, Maroon, was teased on the network on Tuesday, March 12. In the video clip, Swift is wearing a magenta sparkling dress while performing the acoustic rendition of the song on a piano during an Eras Tour show. Maroon is the second track from her tenth studio album, Midnights, which was released on October 21, 2022.

Written by Swift and her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, Maroon peaked at number three on the US Billboard Hot 100, with 37.6 million streams and 2,900 downloads in the first week of its release. Outside of the US, Maroon also ranked in the top 10 of the Billboard Singles Chart in numerous countries, including Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

Fans excited for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film release on Disney Plus

Shortly after the snippet aired on GMA, it went viral on social media, with Swift's Taylor Nation account sharing the video on X, formerly Twitter. Fans flooded the platform with reactions to the song.

Taylor Nation shared the video along with the caption, ““How’d we end up on the floor anyway?” you say. Maroon live from #TSTheErasTour, that’s how. Here’s a peek at the first of four additional surprise songs from the acoustic set of #TSTheErasTourTaylorsVersion! Only 2 days to go...”

One fan wrote, “i can not wait to relive seeing Maroon live at #TSTheErasTour.” Another said, “Can’t wait to watch #TSTheErasTourTaylorsVersion WHENEVER I WANT!!”

