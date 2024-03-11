Taylor Swift to tease four surprise acoustic songs from Eras Tour film on GMA this week

After wrapping up her multiple sold-out Eras Tour shows in Singapore over the weekend, Taylor Swift kicked off a brand new week with a special announcement. In a social media post on Monday, March 11, the 34-year-old singer revealed that she will tease four surprise acoustic songs from Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) this week on Good Morning America. Taylor Swift has a special announcement for her fans ahead of the Disney Plus premiere of her Eras Tour film(AFP)

Taylor Swift makes surprise announcement for Eras Tour film

The Cruel Summer hitmaker made the surprise announcement ahead of the Eras Tour film premiere on Disney Plus. In the video posted by GMA on X, formerly Twitter, Swift smiles and greets her fans, saying, “Good morning, America” while dressed in the iconic embellished outfit from her record-breaking world tour.

Swift continued, “Tune in every day this week to get an exclusive look into the acoustic songs from the Eras Tour, my version.” “Don’t miss the film when it drops on Disney+ this Thursday at 6 pm Pacific,” she added.

The network shared the video on the platform along with the caption, “It’s TAYLOR WEEK on @GMA! @taylorswift13 is giving a sneak peek at 4 acoustic songs that will be on the @disneyplus version of “Taylor Swift | The Era’s Tour (Taylor’s Version)” throughout the week. Stay tuned for the first one tomorrow!”

The Midnights singer previously confirmed that her concert film, which is set to debut on Disney Plus, will include four acoustic songs and a special feature video of her performance of Cardigan. According to a recent trailer, one of the acoustic songs is Maroon.

Last year in December, Swift announced that the film would include videos of her performing fan-favourite songs- Wildest Dreams, The Archer, and Long Live. Throughout her recent Eras Tour shows Swift has been performing mashups of her older songs during the acoustic surprise segment of the concert.