The Kardashians season 5 locks Disney Plus release date, trailer out: Watch

Get ready to keep up with the Kardashians once again as the highly anticipated Season 5 of their reality show has finally locked in a release date on Disney Plus. The upcoming season has also shared a sneak peek into the lives of your favorite reality TV family with a brand-new trailer. For those unaware, The Kardashians is a revamp of their former reality series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which came to an end in 2021. Here is everything to know about the show. Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall, and Kim in the teaser for the upcoming show The Kardashians.

The Kardashians season 5 release date

Starring the Kardashians and Jenner sisters, season 5 of the hit franchise will be released on May 23, 2024.

Where to watch The Kardashians Season 5?

The Kardashians Season 5 will debut on Hulu on May 23, according to Disney+, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

The Kardashians Season 5 trailer

“New horizons await”, the thrilling new teaser for the program, which features all five sisters and their mother Kris, was released on March 8. With the backdrop of a desert, the entire group appears more gorgeous than before. Check out!

What to expect from season 5 of The Kardashians

As per the plot synopsis which came along with the teaser, “Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian-Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone's favorite matriarch, Kris.”

The Kardashians recap

In the last season's finale, fans were touched by Kourtney and Travis Barker's heartfelt reveal of their baby's gender. Meanwhile, Kim prepared for an American Horror Story, leaving viewers intrigued. With Kylie Jenner often in the spotlight, fans eagerly await insights into her romantic life. Kendall and Bad Bunny's breakup reports might also draw in some viewers this season. Get ready for another season of fashion, family feuds, and fabulous moments – all dropping on Disney Plus soon!