Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer pay stuns industry ahead of Oscars, estimated earning is…

As the Oscars 2024 draw near, Oppenheimer stands on the brink of making cinematic history, boasting a staggering 13 nominations. With nods in prestigious categories like Best Director and Best Actor, the film is eyeing a night full of triumphs. But hold onto your hats, because a juicy Forbes exclusive has dropped a bombshell about director Christopher Nolan's payday. His deal with Universal reportedly guarantees him a hefty 15% cut of "Oppenheimer's" "first-dollar gross," as per Matt Craig. Christopher Nolan with Cillian Murphy during Oppenheimer shoot.

How much did Christopher Nolan earn from Oppenheimer?

Christopher Nolan's cinematic masterpiece, starring Cillian Murphy, transcended the boundaries of Hollywood acclaim to garner a global cult following. Exploring the life of the man who played a key role in creating the atomic bomb only to struggle with the grave consequences for the rest of his life, the film received critical acclaim and commercial success. Now, a disclosure made by Forbes reveals Nolan's calculated action after leaving Warner Bros. to sign a profitable deal with Universal. Nolan chose box office earnings over an upfront fee to safeguard the film's budget. Under this arrangement, he secures a slice of the film's profits from the outset far before the studio recovers it.

Forbes Matt Craig in his detailed report outlines how Christopher Nolan managed to gross an estimated $72 Million that would be one of the biggest sums ever paid to a director. The report states, “From the box office haul, home video sales, and licensing the movie's first streaming window alone, Nolan will make an estimated $72 million pre-tax, after paying fees to his agent and lawyer ($85 million gross). The total will continue to rise as the movie gets re-sold to streamers and is licensed for years to come.”

Is Oppenheimer coming to streaming?

Oppenheimer went digital in February, debuting on Universal's Peacock streaming platform. Additionally, it's available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and other VOD platforms. Physical copies of the film are also on sale, with discounts of up to 57% off on DVD ($16; reg. $35), Blu-ray ($18, reg. $40), and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray ($25, reg. $50) per Hollywood Reporter.