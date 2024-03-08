Prince Harry’s immigration papers closer to disclosure: Biden's DHS ordered to release visa plea

Legal setback for Joe Biden's administration as Prince Harry's immigration paperwork inches closer to public release following a big court ruling. A judge has reportedly ordered Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to hand over Prince Harry’s immigration papers after it was sued by the Heritage Foundation. The case will undergo further review by the court to determine whether they should be made public. Harry, Duke of Sussex and patron of the Invictus Games (L), and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the closing ceremony of the 2023 Invictus Games in Duesseldorf, western Germany on September 16, 2023. The Invictus Games, an international sports competition for wounded soldiers founded by British royal Prince Harry in 2014, was taking place from September 9 to 16, 2023 in Duesseldorf. (Photo by LEON KUEGELER / AFP)(AFP)

Court demands release of Prince Harry's immigration records

Prince Harry, who has been seeking US citizenship since stepping down from his royal duties in 2020 and relocating to California, faced scrutiny after his memoir made a bombshell disclosure about past drug use. The Heritage Foundation sued the DHS, alleging that the administration showed favoritism to the Duke of Sussex by granting him "preferential treatment" in allowing entry to the U.S.

DHS ordered to hand over Prince Harry's Immigration documents by March 21

D.C. District Court Judge Carl Nichols has requested DHS to provide their response and documents by March 21. It has made a request to detail, “the records it is withholding and the particular harm that would arise from public disclosure of them”.

For days now, DHS has been working diligently to block the release of the documents following the Duke's admission of using cannabis, cocaine, and magic mushrooms in his memoir- an apparent breach of US visa regulations. However court in its order said, “Agency affidavits are insufficiently detailed to permit meaningful review of exemption claims… when the number of withheld documents is relatively small, and when the dispute turns on the contents of the withheld documents, and not the parties’ interpretations of those documents.”

The agency's lawsuit alleges that the Biden administration permitted Prince Harry to enter the U.S. despite his admission of illegal drug use—a factor that should have disqualified him from entry and citizenship in the first place. This issue should not be merely a topic of discussion.