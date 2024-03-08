Prince Harry wanted to meet his brother during his UK trip, but Prince William's priority was…

The fractured relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William continues to dominate headlines. Harry's recent visit to the United Kingdom to see his ailing father, King Charles, gave rise to the potential reconciliation of the family but the lack of interaction between brothers is “hurtful.” A new report reflecting on the Duke of Sussex's bond with his estranged family suggests that there was no interaction between the brothers, despite Harry's attempt to reach out to his brother Prince William. FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and from left, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate the Duchess of Cambridge watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London, (AP)

Prince Harry reached out to Prince Williams ahead of UK trip

The once-unbreakable bond between the royal brothers seems to be fraying at the edges. While the Duke of Sussex has openly expressed his interest in reconciling with the family, it appears that his brother Prince William is not very welcoming to the decision. According to a report by PEOPLE, during his brief visit to the UK to meet his ailing father, Harry reached out to William, but there were "no plans" to meet, as stated by a palace source at the time of the visit. A former courtier suggests that the Prince of Wales' "principal concern is his wife," Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry and Prince Williams did not meet during UK trip

The report indicates that Prince William's primary focus is on his wife, Kate Middleton, who recently underwent abdominal surgery. Despite this, Harry only spent 24 hours in his home country, choosing to briefly see his father without visiting his brother's family. "It would be the normal run of things to go and see your sister-in-law who's had a serious operation and also see your niece and nephews. But it isn't normal. It's terribly sad,” a source close to the Royal family told the outlet for their cover story. "The family torment is an open sore. There is such a profound breach there,” says the author of the biography Charles: The Heart of a King, Catherine Mayer.

Prince Harry’s 30-minute visit to the Royal palace summed up

Upon receiving the news of King Charles' cancer, reportedly shared with him by the king himself, the younger son wasted no time flying from the US to the UK, leaving his wife and kids behind. However, upon arrival, he only got 30 minutes to talk, and many reports surfaced quoting that the palace showed signs of not wanting him back.

In 2020, the Duke of Sussex stepped down from his royal duties alongside wife Meghan Markle, and since then, he has been residing in the US. During his interview with Good Morning America, Harry expressed his hope that this tough time would bring families together. Prince Harry will be heading to the UK in May to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, which could present him with another chance to spend time with his family.