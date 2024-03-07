Will Kate Middleton return to royal duties soon amid conspiracy theories about her health?

Kate Middleton's absence from the public has fueled several unsubstantiated conspiracy theories regarding her return to royal duties. Royal watchers are keen to learn about her comeback following her abdominal surgery in January. Princess of Wales Kate Middleton was scheduled to takeover her duties after Easter holiday, that was set to kickstart from April.(via REUTERS)

Kate, 42, appeared in public for the first time since her surgery on Monday, but a new report claims that her royal return is likely to get delayed. She was initially scheduled to takeover her duties after the Easter holiday.

Earlier this week, the United Kingdom's Defence Ministry announced that Kate, as Colonel of the Irish Guards, would conduct a formal review of the regimental troops as part of Trooping the Colour. However, the announcement was made without taking confirmation from the palace. Following this, the ministry altered the listing on their website.

Why isn't the palace providing clarity over Kate's health?

According to Daniela Elser of News.com.au., if the reports of her appearance at Trooping the Color are true then it would take place two months after her originally planned return to work. The grand event is slated for June 8.

“The palace not being able or unwilling to confirm Kate’s attendance at an event involving a few hours of standing, carriage-riding, and waving in June, three months from now, is unsettling. It is already seven weeks from the princess’ surgery and five weeks since she left hospital," Elser wrote.

The Royal family is very particular about the fact that how their family members are portrayed in public. While they revealed all the news about King Charles' cancer diagnosis and treatment, it seems they have failed to manage information about Kate's surgery and recovery.

“Things are a shambles, and there is now the prospect that the princess might still be off sick for months. Disaster, meet dynasty. Dynasty, meet debacle," Elser said.

Palace breaks silence on Kate health rumours

In response to questions about Kate's public absence, the Palace clarified that her surgery was not related to cancer and that the Princes of Wales desire to keep her personal medical information private.

Meanwhile, Kate's uncle Gary Goldsmith, who has participated in Celebrity Big Brother, was seen discussing the Royal family with fellow contestants. He said that his niece is getting the “best care in the world”. He, however, refused to speak further about her recovery due to a "code of etiquette".

Although officials have declined to provide any further updates on her whereabouts, royal spokesperson have insisted that she is “doing well”.

On being asked about Kate's condition and social media rumours, a spokesman told People magazine that Prince of Wales is concentrating “on his work and not on social media.”