Kate Middleton spotted smiling with her mother near Windsor Castle, first public appearance since surgery

On Monday, Kate Middleton, who has been out of the public eye since her surgery in January, was spotted for the first time, according to some pictures clicked by Backgrid. Princess of Wales Spotted Smiling with Her Mother Near Windsor Castle(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)(AP)

The 42-year-old Princess of Wales was seen riding in a car near Windsor Castle with her mother, Carole. She wore sunglasses and smiled faintly, trying not to draw attention to herself.

Middleton’s absence has sparked wild rumours and speculation on the Internet about her health and whereabouts. Kensington Palace announced in January that she would be resting in private until after Easter and that they would only share important updates.

Last week, the palace said that Middleton was “doing well” after her husband, Prince William, 41, skipped a memorial service for his godfather, the late King Constantine II of Greece, on Feb. 27 due to “a personal matter.”

Princess of Wales is still recovering

Middleton spent 13 days at the London Clinic in January before returning to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor with William and their three children.

“The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at the London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.”

William opened up about Middleton’s recovery at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards last month.

When asked if he was team ‘Barbie’ or ‘Oppenheimer’ - the two blockbuster films that competed for awards and audiences over the summer - William said he had not watched many movies lately.

“I’ve done [watched] the fewest I’ve ever done before — with my wife it’s been a bit—,” he said, without giving more details.

“But hopefully, we’ll catch up, I’ll make my list tonight,” he added. “I’m a big fan of Christopher Nolan so I’ll be pleased if he wins, I loved ‘Oppenheimer.’”

“I haven’t watched ‘Barbie’ yet, but I want to,” he claimed.

However, on Friday, William was less forthcoming when he was asked about his wife by a reporter in Wrexham, Wales.

A video obtained by the Daily Mail showed that when someone in the crowd said, “How’s Catherine?” William ignored the question and walked away.

He did, however, agree to take a selfie with a fan.

“Can I say hello to the team? I’ll come back,” he said.