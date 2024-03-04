 King Charles set to visit Australia despite shocking cancer diagnosis | World News - Hindustan Times
King Charles set to visit Australia despite shocking cancer diagnosis

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 04, 2024 06:29 PM IST

King Charles and Queen Camilla are reportedly expected to visit Australia and New Zealand in October

Having been diagnosed with cancer, King Charles is keeping low on public visits, but it appears that it will not be the case for long. Despite undergoing treatment for his ailment, the British monarch is set to visit Australia later this year. The visit will be the first time since 2011 that a reigning monarch will set foot in Australia since the late Queen Elizabeth.

King Charles is set to visit Australia despite cancer shock

King Charles to visit Australia despite cancer diagnosis

Revealing the plans for the upcoming royal visit, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced Sunday, “Australia is preparing for a possible visit from His Majesty The King to Australia later this year.”

“The King has shown his compassion for Australians affected by recent natural disasters, just as Australians have shown compassion and support for the King following his cancer diagnosis,” Albanese continued.

“The King, Queen and members of the Royal Family are always welcome in Australia. My government is engaging with States and Territories on options for a possible Royal visit,” he added.

While Buckingham Palace hasn’t confirmed the news yet, royal sources told the Mirror that the trip is expected to occur in October, coinciding with the November visit to New Zealand.

According to the sources, the king will be joined by Queen Camilla. The royal pair is set to visit Pacific Commonwealth nations on a major tour for the new reign, per Telegraph.

Following King Charles’ shocking diagnosis, the queen recently announced that she will now be taking a break from her royal duties as well, alongside her husband.

Last week, she revealed that given the circumstances, the king is “doing extremely well” and that he was touched by the love and support he has received from the public.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton is also on a break from royal duties as she continues to recover from abdominal surgery. Amid the growing rumours about the Princess of Wales' health, Kensington Palace released a statement to clear the air.

“We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter, and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant,” the statement said.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
