Joe Biden faces ridicule for mistaking Laken Riley for Lincoln Riley during the Union address

During the recent Union address, President Joe Biden found himself at the center of a lighthearted yet embarrassing moment as he confused the deceased nursing student Laken Riley with Lincoln Riley, the USC Head Coach. Joe Biden, who is giving a speech for the first time after announcing his candidacy for a second presidential run, also compared thousands of refugees trying to enter the country with Riley, leaving the internet confused like never before. Biden's State of the Union address live: US President Joe Biden will deliver his State of the Union address tonight.(REUTERS)

Joe Biden gets confused between Laken and Lincoln Riley

While raising the Laken Riley support pin, which was earlier given to him by U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Joe Biden confuses the deceased nursing student Laken Riley with Lincoln Riley, USC Head Coach. Greene, who launched the initiatives "Say Her Name Laken Riley" and "STOP THE BIDEN BORDER CRISIS," earlier handed over the protest pin to Joe Biden after sporting a T-shirt honoring the late 22-year-old.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Biden compares Laken Riley to refugee children

The already heated social media reactions intensified when Biden compared Laken Riley to the countless refugees seeking entry into the country. He expressed concern about inadvertently harming innocent immigrants who are simply trying to support their families, while still acknowledging the complexities of the situation. He expressed concern about accidentally hurting innocent immigrants who are only trying to support their families, while still acknowledging the complexities of the situation.

“They’re not even pretending to care anymore. They hate you.” said an internet user. Others added, “After MTG screams Laken Riley’s name Biden goes off prompter, rattled and admits: “THOUSANDS of Americans are being Killed by ILLEGALS.” “Joe Biden just confused Laken Riley, a college student killed by an illegal immigrant, with USC football coach Lincoln Riley. This just happened. The man’s brain is mush. Incredibly disrespectful.”

Later, Rep. MTG reacted to Joe Biden Laken Riley’s name mistake. "He finally tried to say her name, but couldn't even say it correctly," tweeted Greene, who found this confusion an "absolute disgrace." "I handed him a pin to remember Laken Riley. He refused to SAY HER NAME!" she added.