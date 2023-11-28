Margot Robbie reveals she is unsure about Barbie sequel; 'Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine...'

No Barbie 2 on cards!! It may come as a great disappointment, but the widely anticipated Barbie sequel from 2023 apparently hasn't gotten the go-light from its creators yet. The show's lead, Margot Robbie, clarified that making a trilogy was not the original plan. Delivering everything in the first installment was the main goal, when asked about the sequel of the giant summer hit. For the uninitiated, both Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer remained the most buzzworthy movies in 2023. Barbie

Margot Robbie ‘don’t think’ there will be Barbie 2

In a statement to the Associated Press, the 33-year-old, Margot Robbie said, “I think we put everything into this one,”. When stressed on the fact that talks about the sequel were already on the plate, the main lead of the 2023 hit said “We didn’t build it to be a trilogy or something.” Greta Gerwig, the renowned director of Lady Bird, invested her all in this film and never discussed or considered a sequel, as explained by Robbie.

Also read: Twilight director says Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi would be 'perfect' as Bella and Edward in reboot

Saying goodbye to the conventional 1950s portrayal, Barbie's movie is a modern reimagining of the beloved doll. The film takes a clever approach to challenge stereotypes in the Barbie world, through the eyes of Margot Robbie's Barbie and Ryan Gosling's Ken.

Further explaining her stance, Robbie said, “I’d say the biggest takeaway for me is that original films can still hit huge at the box office, it doesn’t have to be a sequel or a prequel or a remake. It can be totally original. It can still be big given the big budget to do that.”

A number of reports earlier speculated about the possibility of making Barbie 2 and the commercial success of a movie starring a female lead with plans for sequels. She continued “Just because there’s a female lead doesn’t mean it’s not going to hit all four quadrants, which is, you know, I think a misconception that a lot of people still have,”.

Greta Gerwig on Barbie’s success

In response to a question concerning the movie's astounding achievement which ranked 14th out of the top 15 highest-grossing films of all time, Greta Gerwig said...“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine something like this, “I wanted to make something anarchic and wild and funny and cathartic, and the idea that it’s actually being received that way, it’s sort of extraordinary.”

There is no doubt that the film created a massive wave of TikTok and Instagram Reel trends globally. From people donning Barbie costumes to flaunting Barbie-themed items, audiences haven't witnessed this level of craziness in a long time, leading to high demand for a sequel.