Greta Gerwig's Chronicles of Narnia aiming for 2024 production start, reveals Netflix

The production of filmmaker-actor Greta Gerwig's new project based on The Chronicles of Narnia will begin next year. Speaking with Collider, Netflix's movie chief Scott Stuber shared the update with fans. Greta has secured a deal with Netflix to write and direct two movies based on The Chronicles of Narnia. (Also Read | Greta Gerwig to write, direct two Narnia movies) Greta Gerwig will direct movies based on The Chronicles of Narnia.

About Greta's adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia

"Well, I think people know that we’re aspirationally trying to get Greta Gerwig’s [The Chronicles of] Narnia together and get that movie, which will be next year," Collider quoted Scott as saying. However, not much is known about how Greta will adapt CS Lewis’ books into an on-screen format.

What Greta said about the franchise earlier this year

Speaking with Total Film in July, Greta had talked about the Chronicles of Narnia. She had said, "I haven't even really started wrapping my arms around it. But I'm properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start. I think when I'm scared, it's always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it'll be like, 'Okay. Maybe I shouldn't do that one.' No, I'm terrified of it. It's extraordinary. And so we'll see, I don't know."

About Chronicles of Narnia

The first big-screen adaptation of the book, The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, was released in 2005 by Disney. The film grossed nearly $750 million worldwide. Three years later, Disney released a sequel, Prince Caspian. The third film, Voyage of the Dawn Treader, released in 2010.

Netflix obtained the rights to all seven books in The Chronicles of Narnia series in 2018. It was the first time a single company had acquired the entire franchise. Mark Gordon, Douglas Gresham, and Vincent Sieber will be the executive producers on the Narnia projects.

The Chronicles of Narnia is a series of seven portal fantasy novels by British author CS Lewis. It is set in the fictional realm of Narnia, a fantasy world of magic, mythical beasts and talking animals. It narrates the adventures of four children who play central roles in the unfolding history of the Narnian world.

About Greta

Greta began her career working with Joe Swanberg on films such as Hannah Takes the Stairs (2007) and Nights and Weekends (2008). As a solo filmmaker, she has written and directed Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019). Her latest fantasy comedy Barbie (2023) became the first film from a solo female director to gross over $1 billion worldwide.

