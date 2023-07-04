DreamHouse to magic wardrobe! Barbie director, Greta Gerwig to write & direct two Narnia movies

Barbie director Greta Gerwig has secured a deal with Netflix to write and direct two movies based on C.S. Lewis' beloved fantasy series, The Chronicles of Narnia. Gerwig, known for her critically acclaimed films Lady Bird and Little Women, will venture into the world of Narnia after her upcoming Barbie adaptation hits theaters. The New Yorker confirmed the news, revealing that Gerwig's deal with Netflix includes at least two Narnia films. Director Greta Gerwig poses for the media prior to a news conference of the movie "Barbie." in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, July 3, 2023.(AP)

Netflix obtained the rights to all seven books in The Chronicles of Narnia series in 2018, marking the first time a single company had acquired the entire franchise. The streaming giant plans to bring this magical world to life through multiple movies and TV shows. Mark Gordon, Douglas Gresham, and Vincent Sieber will serve as executive producers on the Narnia projects, continuing their involvement from previous adaptations.

The Chronicles of Narnia has a rich history of adaptations, including the successful film trilogy that began with The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe in 2005. However, plans for a fourth movie, The Silver Chair, were put on hold until Netflix stepped in and took over the rights. While it remains unclear which Narnia story Netflix will adapt first, fans can anticipate a fresh take on this beloved fantasy world under Gerwig's creative vision.

While some fans were elated to hear the news, others wondered if Gerwig could do justice to the magic Narnia bought to their childhoods. Fans also took the opportunity to reminisce about Narnia's epic cast and the impact that magical wardrobe had.

With her passion for storytelling and successful track record, Gerwig's involvement in the Narnia adaptations has generated excitement among fans. As she prepares to transport audiences from the Dream House to a wardrobe leading to an enchanting realm, Gerwig's talent and unique perspective are poised to breathe new life into C.S. Lewis's timeless tales.

As Greta Gerwig prepares to delve into the enchanting realms of Narnia, she will first test the waters with her highly anticipated big-screen adaptation of the iconic Barbie franchise. Set to release on July 21 alongside Christopher Nolan's intriguing biopic of Oppenheimer, Gerwig's foray into the magical world of Barbie promises to captivate audiences with its plastic-fantastic allure.