Swifties assemble! Emma Stone dropped a Taylor Swift reference in her Best Actress Oscar speech

Now, a two-time Oscars winner, Poor Things' very own Bella Baxter, aka Hollywood star Emma Stone's glorious winning streak is nothing short of amazing. Having previously led the Best Actress category at the prestigious awards ceremony for La La Land, the 35-year-old star has done it again. At the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, she won Best Actress for the 2023 Yorgos Lanthimos directorial. US actress Emma Stone, Best Actress in a Leading Role for "Poor Things", attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP)(AFP)

Dealing with a hilariously chaotic minor war malfunction, Stone advised the A-list audience at the Dolby Theatre not to “look at the back of (her) dress.” Yesteryear winners Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh, Sally Field and Jessica Lange presented her with the award.

Emma Stone's Oscars speech - her Swiftie moment:

Despite her address being a rushed marathon filled with gratitude, Stone smartly captured her emotional outpour and won hearts. Emma's speech was like a box of all-sweet chocolates, from cheering on the esteemed group of ladies on the stage behind her to “sharing” her award with all other noble talents nominated alongside her in the category.

Unloading her love for the Poor Things team and, first and foremost, her character, Bella Baxter, Stone's rollercoaster ride of a speech eventually circled around her family. Before wrapping up, she extended a warm embrace of gratitude to her mother, “Brother Spencer”, her father and her husband, Dave.

But she couldn't just walk off the stage without giving a shout-out to her daughter, “who's gonna be three in three days and has turned (their) lives technicolour,” while acknowledging her Swiftie status simultaneously. Quoting Taylor Swift's song, Stone confessed that she loves her little girl “bigger than the whole sky," making a nod to the Grammy winner's track from the Midnights album.

Emma Stone -Taylor Swift friendship:

Emma Stone and Taylor Swift have been friends for over a decade. They shared a heartwarming moment at the 2024 Golden Globes as well when Stone won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Poor Things. The Midnights album-maker gave her a standing ovation and cheered her on. The Easy A actress was later asked about Taylor's hyped demonstration of bestie behaviour backstage, where she joked: “What an a–hole, am I right?” She addressed Swift's nomination at the event, too, and continued: “I've known her for almost 20 years, so I’m very happy she was there.”

Although she meant no harm and it was mere playful banter between pals, gossip articles pulled her comment out of context, pushing fellow Swifties against her. In her conversations with Variety, she ultimately reflected on clearing up the mess that had blown out of proportions: “I definitely won’t make a joke like that again.”